Reliance Global Group Enters Term Sheet to Acquire Controlling Stake in Enquantum, a Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Company

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire a controlling interest in Enquantum Ltd., a post-quantum cryptography technology company addressing what many experts view as an emerging and systemic threat to essential global services and digital infrastructure that rely on encryption for security. In addition, in connection with the term sheet, On January 15, 2026, Reliance executed a secured promissory note as an advance of the initial funding under a definitive agreement, if executed. The Promissory Note is secured by all of the assets of Enquantum and payable within 60 days of its issuance date if a definitive agreement is not entered into. If a definitive agreement is entered into, the balance due under the Promissory Note will be applied against the first two payment milestones.

Under the terms of the term sheet, Reliance, through its recently established subsidiary, EZRA International Group, a newly formed division focused on acquiring controlling stakes of high-tech companies, intends to pursue a controlling ownership position in Enquantum through a structured, milestone-based investment process over the next twelve months, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, and customary closing conditions.

As quantum computing continues to advance, cybersecurity experts increasingly warn that existing cryptographic standards may become obsolete, fundamentally affecting the security of critical global infrastructure. This shift is accelerating as industry progress brings quantum computing closer to levels capable of challenging the encryption systems that underpin today’s financial networks, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence workloads, telecommunications networks, and government communications, driving growing urgency across governments, enterprises, and hyperscale operators to transition toward post-quantum cryptography (PQC)—security frameworks designed to remain resilient in a quantum-enabled environment. Industry experts increasingly view this transition not as optional, but as an eventual, mandatory upgrade across critical digital infrastructure.

Enquantum was founded specifically to address this challenge. The company intends to implement NIST-compliant post-quantum cryptographic hardware cores that delivery speed, power, efficiency and security as compared to software-only approaches. Post-quantum cryptography algorithms and implementations can introduce performance trade-offs — including increased computational cost, execution time, and resource overheads compared with legacy cryptographic schemes — particularly in software-only deployments, as noted in recent performance studies. By contrast, Enquantum’s approach is being designed with the objective of supporting terabit-level Ethernet speeds, potentially allowing organizations to transition to post-quantum security without compromising operations. In 2025, Enquantum was granted a patent relating to methods and systems for FPGA-based encrypted communications, including hash-based encryption techniques described in the patent as quantum-resistant.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group, stated, “Quantum computing represents a rare inflection point where technological progress directly undermines the security assumptions of the modern digital economy. When that line is crossed, existing encryption standards don’t weaken gradually—they break. Enquantum is building a solution designed for that moment: quantum-resilient, performance-driven, and deployable at enterprise scale, aligned with EZRA International Group’s focus.”

Moshe Fishman, Director of Operations, added, “We believe that post-quantum cryptography will be one of the largest forced technology transitions in the cybersecurity industry. The market for PQC is rapidly increasing and is expected to reach $2.84 Billion by 2030 as new cyber regulation begins to take effect. In order to adequately protect data from the quantum computing risk exposure, PQC has to be in place long before the current cyber security infrastructure is challenged by the impending introduction of quantum computing. Even before current encryption standards begin to fail, organizations won’t debate whether to upgrade, they will have no alternative. The early capital advance reflects our confidence while maintaining appropriate structural protections.”

Fishman continued, “What makes Enquantum compelling is that it is developing a solution that doesn’t just identify the problem, we believe it addresses it in a way the market can adopt. We believe that hardware-accelerated, quantum-resilient security at scale is exactly what data centers, financial institutions, AI infrastructure providers, and government networks will need. EZRA International Group was formed to capture potential value from these kinds of structural shifts.”

Reliance believes the market opportunity for post-quantum security spans hyperscale and AI-driven data centers, financial services, telecommunications, government and defense networks, and long-lifecycle critical infrastructure—markets where performance, compliance, and resilience are non-negotiable and where hardware-accelerated solutions can offer a decisive advantage.

The term sheet is non-binding and conditional on executing definitive agreements and completing a thorough diligence review, which is well under way. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed, that the proposed transaction will be completed on favorable terms or at all. Reliance will provide additional updates as appropriate and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “designed to,” “aim,” “seek,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in Enquantum Ltd. pursuant to a non-binding term sheet, including the anticipated timing, structure, milestone-based funding mechanics and other potential terms of any such transaction; our ability to complete due diligence, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions and obtain any required approvals in connection with any potential transaction; the terms, enforceability, repayment and application of the secured promissory note executed in connection with the term sheet, including whether and how any amounts advanced may be applied against milestone payments under a definitive agreement, if executed; the anticipated strategic rationale for, and potential benefits of, any potential transaction involving Enquantum (including through EZRA International Group); the development, performance, scalability, commercialization and market adoption of Enquantum’s technology; statements regarding the intended design and implementation of NIST-compliant post-quantum cryptographic hardware cores and related performance objectives (including speed, power efficiency and security characteristics); the size, growth and evolution of the post-quantum cybersecurity market (including any market forecasts); and our broader business, strategic and financial outlook, including our ability to fund and execute our acquisition and growth strategy and access capital on acceptable terms (including under our at-the-market equity offering program, if utilized).

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that our due diligence of Enquantum can be completed on a timeline acceptable to us (or at all) and will not identify issues that cause us to renegotiate or abandon the proposed transaction; that definitive agreements can be negotiated and executed on acceptable terms; that any required corporate, stockholder, regulatory or third-party approvals (if any) can be obtained; that any closing conditions can be satisfied; that the parties will perform their obligations under the secured promissory note in accordance with its terms, including repayment and/or application of amounts advanced as contemplated; that Enquantum’s technology can be developed and implemented as expected and achieve anticipated performance and market adoption; that any intended NIST-aligned implementation can be achieved on the anticipated timeline (or at all) and will satisfy applicable standards and customer requirements; that cryptographic standards, customer requirements and regulatory frameworks will evolve as anticipated; and that we will be able to fund any potential transaction and related initiatives through existing resources and/or access to capital on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that the term sheet with Enquantum is non-binding and may be terminated or may not result in a definitive agreement; the risk that we do not complete due diligence, or that due diligence identifies risks or liabilities (including with respect to intellectual property, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, financial condition, litigation or technical feasibility) that cause us to abandon or materially change the contemplated transaction; the risk that required approvals or consents are delayed, not obtained or impose conditions that adversely affect us; the risk that amounts advanced under the secured promissory note are not repaid when due or are not applied as contemplated, and that enforcement, collection or realization on collateral (if any) may be delayed, limited or unsuccessful; the risk that Enquantum’s technology does not perform as expected or is not adopted by the market; rapid changes in technology, cryptographic standards and competitive dynamics; the risk that third-party market estimates or forecasts regarding the size or growth of the post-quantum cybersecurity market prove inaccurate; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital; competitive pressures; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

