National Cybersecurity Alliance Launches Data Privacy Week 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) today announced the launch of Data Privacy Week 2026, taking place from January 26 to January 30, 2026. Centered on the theme “Take Control of Your Data,” the initiative underscores the growing need for individuals and organizations to better understand how their personal information is collected, shared, and used – and how small, informed actions can help protect their privacy.

The week-long initiative will feature live and pre-recorded webinars, interactive panels, and educational sessions. These programs are designed to help individuals, families, businesses and organizations better understand how their data is collected, stored, and used.

“Data Privacy Week 2026 gives individuals, families, and organizations the opportunity to better understand the many ways their personal information moves through the digital world,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the NCA. “From AI chatbots and algorithmic pricing to age verification and educational technology, these sessions provide practical guidance and insights to help everyone make informed decisions about their data and protect their privacy online.”

Data Privacy Week 2026 will cover a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, children’s online privacy, age verification, privacy law, dynamic pricing, data deletion rights, and biometric data. Sessions will bring together privacy experts, technologists, and consumer advocates to provide actionable guidance and insights for navigating today’s digital landscape.

Key Events and Initiatives

Talking to AI: Where Does Your Data Go? – On Monday, January 26th at 2:00 p.m. (ET), kick off Data Privacy Week with a virtual session exploring how AI chatbots and virtual assistants collect, store, and use personal information. This discussion will unpack what happens to your prompts, how behavioral and sensitive data may be processed, and what users should understand about managing their digital footprint in an AI-driven world. Attendees will leave with practical tips for using AI tools more responsibly and protecting their personal information.

Speakers:

Udbhav Tiwari, VP for Strategy and Global Affairs, Signal

Arjun Bhatnagar, Founder, Cloaked

Dana Simberkoff, Chief Risk, Privacy, and Information Security Officer, AvePoint

Rodolpho Eckhardt, Software Engineer, Privacy, OpenAI

Children’s Privacy in a Digital World – On Tuesday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. (ET), join leading experts for a webinar focused on the evolving privacy challenges facing children, teens, parents, and educators. Topics will include age verification, educational technology, data protections in K–12 and higher education, privacy and First Amendment rights, and the Children’s Online Safety Act (COSA).

Speaker:

Dr. Lorrie Cranor, Director, CyLab Security and Privacy Institute, Carnegie Mellow University



Privacy Law, Made Simple – On Wednesday, January 28th at 1:00 p.m. (ET), this session will break down current privacy regulations, user rights, and how new laws impact the apps, devices, and services people use every day. Learn what consumers should know about consent, data access, deletion, and enforcement – without the legal jargon.

Speaker:

Justine Phillips, Data + Cyber Attorney, Baker McKenzie



Dynamic Pricing: When Algorithms Set the Cost – On Thursday, January 29th at 1:00 p.m. (ET), explore how algorithmic pricing works, how personal data can influence what people pay, and what this means for fairness, transparency, and consumer trust. This session will examine real-world examples and the privacy implications behind personalized pricing models.

Speakers:

Alan Smith, Manager, Community Leadership, Consumer Reports

Angel Han, Campaign Manager, Campaigns & Community Engagement

The Right to Be Forgotten: Deleting Your Online Data – On Friday, January 30th at 1:00 p.m. (ET), learn how individuals can request the deletion of personal information from websites, apps, and search engines. This session will cover emerging “right to delete” laws, including California’s new data deletion regulations, and offer practical guidance for reclaiming control of your digital presence.

Speakers:

Meghan Land, Executive Director, Privacy Rights Clearinghouse

Tom Kemp, Executive Director, California Privacy Protection Agency

Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder, Optery



Level Up Your Privacy Game – On Friday, January 30th at 2:00 p.m. (ET), join us for a fun and interactive trivia-style game show where we’ll put your data privacy know-how to the test. Play along with fellow attendees, uncover surprising facts about how your data is collected and used, and walk away with practical tips you can use to better protect your personal information online.

Speakers:

Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement, National Cybersecurity Alliance

Barry Eitel, Editorial Director, National Cybersecurity Alliance

Data Privacy Week builds on the success of Data Privacy Day, which began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe, commemorating the signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty on privacy and data protection.

To become a Data Privacy Week Champion, visit: https://www.staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week

For more information about NCA’s Data Privacy Week, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a nonprofit organization on a mission to create a safer, interconnected world. We advocate for the responsible use of technology, educate individuals and organizations on cybersecurity best practices, and foster strong public-private partnerships to promote digital safety. Core initiatives include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October), Data Privacy Week (January), and CyberSecure My Business™, which provides resources and workshops to help businesses stay resilient against cyber threats. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org .