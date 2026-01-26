JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Explores the Universal Language of Design in New Exhibition, “Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs”

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 12, 2026, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will open Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs, an immersive exploration of how the beauty and precision of Japanese design has shaped the art of visual communication. Curated by the pioneering Nippon Design Center (NDC) under the artistic direction of Daikoku Daigo, the exhibition traces the Japanese history of pictograms from the first set of iconic symbols used for the events and facilities of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games to today’s interactive designs. Visitors are also invited to engage firsthand with the creative process in a dedicated “Pictogram Studio.” The exhibition will be on display through May 3, 2026.

Pictograms have become intricately woven into the fabric of our daily lives, transcending cultural and language barriers to create a universal visual language that greets us on our phones, in our cars, and throughout our travels. While these symbols are used globally, no country has elevated them quite like Japan. From the form of a tea bowl to the arrangement of a Zen garden, Japanese design is known for its simplicity and meticulous attention to detail. That same philosophy informs how pictograms are conceived and applied: clear, concise and intentionally designed.

“In Japan, pictograms are not merely tools for navigation or instruction, they are an expression of a deeper visual culture rooted in simplicity and thoughtful design,” said Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “From everyday objects to public spaces, this philosophy emphasizes clarity and intention. We’re excited to invite visitors to experience how these principles continue to influence global communication today.”

Exploring the creative process behind pictograms and highlighting the crucial role they play in facilitating daily life, the exhibition unfolds across four main thematic zones, along with an interactive visitor participation experience. The first zone addresses the question, “What are pictograms?” opening with a striking visual comparison contrasting two wayfinding signs typically found in airports. The second zone traces the fascinating history of pictograms and their connections to Japan.

In the third zone, visitors are guided through the methods and tools NDC designers use to achieve peak communicative effectiveness. The exhibition culminates with an immersive zone featuring playful installations that invite visitors to reconsider pictograms beyond flat graphics and create memorable photo opportunities featuring themselves amongst life-sized pictograms. A unique addition to this zone is the “My LA Pictogram” project, showcasing selected student submissions from Los Angeles and beyond that capture visions of L.A. through original pictogram designs.

Visitors to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles throughout the Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs exhibition are invited to craft their own pictogram at our “Pictogram Studio,” inspiring them to think creatively about the pictograms that permeate their surroundings. Visitors can draw inspiration from their daily lives or depict their favorite part of Los Angeles.

Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs related programming will be announced in the coming months and will include hands-on workshops, craft demonstrations, and a curated collection of goods in the WAZA Shop – offering vivid and tactile encounters with Japanese food culture, design, and hospitality.

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon), restaurant space, and the library.

