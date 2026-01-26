Gift Card & Incentive Card Market Trends & Developments 2021-2031: Worth $270 Billion in 2026, the Market is Set to Reach $448 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Card & Incentive Card Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gift Card & Incentive Card Market is projected to expand from USD 270.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 447.92 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 8.79%. The rise of digital and mobile gifting solutions has become a primary catalyst for market development, fundamentally changing how corporations and consumers exchange value. With smartphone adoption saturating global demographics, there is a clear transition from physical plastic cards to virtual credentials that integrate directly with messaging platforms and mobile wallets.

This shift is fueled by the desire for immediate gratification and the logistical efficiency of electronic delivery, which removes shipping costs and inventory limits. According to Crowdfund Insider in June 2025, nearly 60% of younger consumers expressed interest in buying gift cards via social media and messaging apps, indicating a strong preference for integrated digital experiences. Furthermore, HomePage News reported in June 2025 that consumers planned to increase gift card spending by 10% in 2025 compared to the previous year, demonstrating the market's resilience.

Simultaneously, the growth of seamless redemption models and omnichannel retail is significantly widening market accessibility. Third-party distribution hubs, known as gift card malls, have become essential infrastructure, allowing shoppers to buy prepaid cards for various brands within convenience outlets, grocery stores, and digital marketplaces. This ubiquity converts gift cards from destination purchases into impulse buys and everyday lifestyle tools, embedding them into routine shopping habits. Blackhawk Network reported in November 2025 that gift card malls experienced double-digit growth, proving the commercial success of placing diverse prepaid options within high-frequency retail environments. This expansion ensures that incentive and gift cards remain prominent for consumers, driving consistent volume across both physical and digital channels.

Market Challenges

Security vulnerabilities, particularly the surge in unauthorized access and digital fraud, represent a critical barrier to the Global Gift Card & Incentive Card Market. As issuance shifts toward virtual formats, the anonymity inherent in these instruments attracts fraudulent activities such as account takeovers and card draining. This environment compels issuers to establish rigorous verification protocols, which often introduce friction into the customer experience and delay transaction processing. Consequently, legitimate transactions may be abandoned or declined, leading to direct revenue loss and increased operational expenses associated with chargeback resolution and fraud management.

The persistence of these threats significantly damages consumer confidence, which is essential for continued market expansion. According to AARP in 2025, 33% of adults reported giving or receiving a gift card that had no funds due to theft or tampering. Such a high incidence of financial loss discourages both corporate buyers and individual consumers from utilizing these products, fearing that the value will be stolen prior to redemption. This erosion of trust drives potential buyers toward alternative payment methods, thereby stalling the broader adoption of gift cards as reliable incentive tools.

Market Trends

The evolution of gift cards into tools for personal budgeting and self-use marks a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, extending the product beyond its traditional role as a gift for others. Influenced by inflationary pressures and a desire for financial control, shoppers are increasingly buying prepaid cards for their own use to cap discretionary spending or allocate funds for specific categories. This trend transforms the gift card into a functional financial instrument for managing household economics rather than solely serving as a social gesture. According to Blackhawk Network in June 2025, nearly one-third of consumers reported purchasing gift cards specifically for their own use, highlighting this pragmatic evolution in usage.

At the same time, the convergence of loyalty programs with gift card ecosystems is deepening the relationship between issuers and customers. Merchants are integrating stored-value instruments directly with rewards structures, incentivizing consumers to reload and utilize their cards repeatedly by offering points or exclusive benefits. This integration elevates the gift card from a one-time transactional token to a dynamic engagement platform that fosters long-term brand affinity and recurring revenue. According to Fiserv in October 2025, 62% of consumers identified bonus loyalty points as a highly desired feature within gift card offerings, emphasizing the market demand for value-added incentives that go beyond simple payment utility.

