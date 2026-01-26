OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Leadership Behind Varon Corp: Benjamin Varon Schubert, Founder and CEO

WARWICK, NY, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSCD), a provider of innovative energy solutions and strategic growth platforms, today highlighted the leadership behind Varon Corp, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Varon Schubert.

Mr. Varon Schubert brings a proven track record of disciplined execution, brand development, and operational leadership across the fashion, licensing, and lifestyle sectors. Over the course of his career, he has been directly involved in the creation, commercialization, and long-term management of licensing and brand partnerships associated with globally recognized cultural properties like the Rolling Stones and AC/DC as well as A-list international celebrities and global icons. These experiences provided early exposure to complex, multi-party commercial structures and the operational rigor required to steward large-scale brands with consistency and accountability.

Under Mr. Varon Schubert’s leadership, Varon Corp has been purpose-built as a multi-division consumer brand platform with a focus on scalability, operational discipline, and long-term brand integrity. His approach emphasizes centralized oversight and repeatable operating processes..

“Strong companies are built through consistency, structure, and execution over time,” said Benjamin Varon Schubert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “Varon was designed from day one to be a durable platform, one that prioritizes operational accountability, thoughtful growth, and brands that can stand the test of time.” Having moved beyond the traditional celebrity-driven model, Benjamin has built a sustainable portfolio of brands supported by real operating infrastructure. These platforms combine cultural reach with established marketing systems, proven operations, and highly engaged customer bases.. As Benjamin explains, “By leveraging existing platforms with deeply connected audiences, we’re able to introduce products efficiently while keeping our focus on execution, infrastructure and long-term brand success.."

In addition to his commercial background, Mr. Varon Schubert brings a competitive leadership mindset shaped by years as a team captain across multiple sports, including basketball. He has also represented his country in international basketball competition, earning a medal as a starting five member of the team. This experience has influenced Varon Corp’s positioning within performance, wellness, and athlete-driven consumer categories, including the development of Ballislife Drink, one of the Company’s flagship brand platforms.

“OZOP seeks leadership teams that combine vision with execution and long-term thinking,” said Brian Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. “Benjamin has built Varon Corp with a clear operational framework and a focus on sustainable growth. His experience managing global brands and his disciplined leadership approach position Varon as a scalable, multi-platform business with meaningful upside.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities, and Vitagua, Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale.

Varon Wellness also includes a strategic, high-impact investment in Unity Electro Fest, a major Canadian music festival with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, aligned with one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally, and SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach hundreds of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

