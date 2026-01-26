Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV); Ibatta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA); Integer Holdings Corp, (NYSE: ITGR); and Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), on or near the Company’s March 28, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coreweave-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between March 28, 2025 and December

15, 2025, you can participate in the underlying class action.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), via certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), on or near the Company’s March 28, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coreweave-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

#CoreWeave #CRWV $CRWV

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $IBTA #IBTA #Ibotta

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between February 4, 2025, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action.



WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), through certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning Varonis’ expected annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to maintain ARR projections while converting both its federal and non-federal existing on-prem customers to the software-asa-service (“SaaS”) alternative offering. Such statements were made while failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. When Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, the stock suffered a massive single-day decline of over 48%.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between February 4, 2025, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

#Varonis #VRNS $VRNS

WHY GRABAR LAW OFFICE?

Grabar Law Office is a nationally recognized firm with extensive experience as counsel in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts throughout the nation, having an emphasis in securities class action and individual shareholder litigation under federal and state securities laws, antitrust litigation under federal and state antitrust laws, and consumer rights under state consumer protection laws. The firm represents and is trusted by numerous publicly listed corporations, multinational manufacturers and distributors, municipalities, universities, business owners and individuals. The firm’s lawyers have been recognized as “AV Preeminent” - peer rated for highest level of professional excellence and ethical standing by Martindale-Hubble, and by Thompson Reuters' Super Lawyers publication.

Want more information about Grabar Law Office and its attorneys? Please visit: https://grabarlaw.com or contact the firm’s founder, Joshua Grabar directly at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com