Blue Gold Announces First Minting of Standard Gold Coins

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced that it has successfully completed the first minting of its genesis Standard Gold Coins (SGC), marking a significant milestone in the operational rollout of its gold-backed digital asset framework.

Each SGC corresponds to one gram of fully allocated physical gold, minted only upon verified custody intake and subject to defined compliance and authorization procedures. The initial minting represents the first issuance of SGC fully backed by allocated physical gold held in professional custody, in accordance with the governance, reserve management, and operational controls outlined in the Company’s recently published Standard Gold Coin White Paper.

“Gold has served as a store of value for thousands of years, but this minting brings it fully into the digital age in a way that preserves true physical ownership, verifiable backing, and the transparency that comes from being developed and operated by a U.S. publicly traded company,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “The successful initial minting demonstrates that the infrastructure, custody framework, and operational controls behind SGC are now live and functioning exactly as designed. This milestone moves us from concept to execution and validates the discipline and rigor we have applied to building an institutional-grade digital gold product.”

The initial minting was distributed across 100 individual holders, each acquiring one Standard Gold Coin and collectively representing the first on-chain ownership of SGC backed by fully allocated physical gold.

“What stood out to us was not just that gold was being tokenized, but how it was being done,” said Kris Meyer, of Black Eagle Partners. “The combination of allocated physical gold, verifiable custody, and public-company oversight created a level of trust that we believe is essential for digital gold to succeed at scale.”

“Digital gold only works if trust comes first,” said Max Osbon, of Osbon Capital. “SGC stands out because it treats physical backing, verification, and transparency as prerequisites, not afterthoughts. The controls, custody, and disclosure behind SGC represent a system designed for durability and scale.”

“Credibility is everything when it comes to gold, and SGC treats physical backing, custody, and governance as non-negotiable requirements, not optional features,” said Wesley Paul, former Global Head of Investments, JP Morgan. “The structure is deliberately simple and disciplined, which is exactly what gold ownership should be.”

With the first minting now complete, Blue Gold expects to open SGC to public purchase in the near term. The Company has already generated strong early demand for SGC, including more than one million pre-registration indications of interest recorded within five days of its initial launch announcement in November.

“Gold doesn’t need to change to remain relevant, but how it’s held and utilised does,” Cavaghan added. “SGC is built to meet that need, and this first minting demonstrates that the system is market-ready.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

