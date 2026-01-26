The Employers Healthcare Alliance Launches to Help Employers Simplify Benefits and Lower Healthcare Costs, Engages CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Employers Healthcare Alliance (EHA) today announces its official launch, bringing together employers, HR and benefits professionals, and trusted solution partners to make employer-sponsored healthcare more affordable by delivering access to higher quality care and more easily managed. CPR Strategic Marketing Communications will provide public relations services to the organization, leveraging 30+ years of experience in the healthcare sector spanning self-insurance, technology, benefits, hospital/health systems and life sciences.

“Employers are overwhelmed by complexity, rising costs, lack of dedicated time and too often they’re told there’s no alternative,” says Robert McCollins, founder and chief community organizer of The Employers Healthcare Alliance. “EHA exists to change that narrative by giving HR/benefits professionals clarity, confidence, and easy-to-find and implement actionable solutions for their employees and their work families.”

Built by employers, for employers, EHA is a nonprofit managed, employer-powered HR/benefits professionals community focused on education, advocacy and practical solutions. Through peer learning, aligned solutions, and innovative benefit strategies, EHA helps organizations move beyond one-size-fits-all insurance models and take a more intentional, employee-focused approach to healthcare.

EHA provides members with access to peer networking support, educational events, advocacy and a growing network of solution partners through its "Digital Resource Library." Membership is open to HR/benefits professionals of all sizes of employers and funding types seeking a trusted community for support and shared learning.

“This isn’t about chasing the cheapest plan,” continues McCollins. “It’s about not settling for good or even accepting better but demanding the best benefits for their work families. When employers collaborate and learn from each other, everyone wins.”

Laura Carabello, principal, CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, adds, “CPR will draw upon its unique focus on healthcare delivery and the role of employers to ensure improved access to affordable, high quality care for employees. Our entire team looks forward to communicating the value of membership in EHA and positioning the organization for growth nationwide.”

The Employers Healthcare Alliance invites HR/benefits professionals to join the community and be part of a growing movement focused on providing access to the highest-quality healthcare that is more affordable and always puts the patient first.

About The Employers Healthcare Alliance

The Employers Healthcare Alliance is a nonprofit managed, employer-powered HR/Benefits community dedicated to simplifying healthcare, improving benefit outcomes, and lowering costs through education, advocacy and actionable benefit strategies. https://www.employershealthcarealliance.com/

About CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications develops and implements integrated business-to-business and direct-to-consumer positioning campaigns that drive market awareness and increased revenues for both domestic and international healthcare entities – from emerging businesses to publicly traded companies and not-for-profit organizations. www.cpronline.com

Media Contacts:

Robert McCollins

Founder & Chief Community Organizer

The Employers Healthcare Alliance

robert@employershealthcarealliance.com

614.264.9694

Laura Carabello

Principal

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

lcarabello@cpronline.com

551.259.8248