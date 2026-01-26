

Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 26 January 2026

Corporate Announcement 03/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 January 2026.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Monday 26 January 2026, the following decisions were taken:

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by suspending the running of notice periods for redemption in the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026 - cf. item 1 of the agenda.

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by removing the appointment of Resscapital AB as the Company's Fund Manager - cf. item 2 of the agenda.

The following proposal was not approved by the required 9/10' majority and hence rejected by the extraordinary general meeting:

Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association by not allowing any shareholder or shareholders acting in concert to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company - cf. item 3 of the agenda.





The updated Articles of Association of the Company are attached.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

johan.jonson@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachments