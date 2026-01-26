Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 January 2026

 | Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

                                                                        
Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 26 January 2026

Corporate Announcement 03/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 January 2026.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Monday 26 January 2026, the following decisions were taken:

  • Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by suspending the running of notice periods for redemption in the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026 - cf. item 1 of the agenda.
  • Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by removing the appointment of Resscapital AB as the Company's Fund Manager - cf. item 2 of the agenda.

The following proposal was not approved by the required 9/10' majority and hence rejected by the extraordinary general meeting:

  • Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association by not allowing any shareholder or shareholders acting in concert to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company - cf. item 3 of the agenda.

The updated Articles of Association of the Company are attached.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan.jonson@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachments


Attachments

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2026 EGM (Final) AoA - Ress Life Investments 26.01.2026 (Final)

Recommended Reading