Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 26 January 2026
Corporate Announcement 03/2026
Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 January 2026.
At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Monday 26 January 2026, the following decisions were taken:
- Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by suspending the running of notice periods for redemption in the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026 - cf. item 1 of the agenda.
- Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by removing the appointment of Resscapital AB as the Company's Fund Manager - cf. item 2 of the agenda.
The following proposal was not approved by the required 9/10' majority and hence rejected by the extraordinary general meeting:
- Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association by not allowing any shareholder or shareholders acting in concert to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company - cf. item 3 of the agenda.
The updated Articles of Association of the Company are attached.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan.jonson@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14
Attachments
- Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2026 EGM (Final)
- AoA - Ress Life Investments 26.01.2026 (Final)