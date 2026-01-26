DoseSpot's pVerify Achieves Multiple 2025 Recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets' Capterra, Software Advice and GetApp

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoseSpot , which delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, announced today that its pVerify solution has received multiple 2025 recognitions from Capterra , Software Advice and GetApp - all part of Gartner Digital Markets.

pVerify, a DoseSpot solution, is a leading SaaS platform specializing in patient healthcare insurance eligibility and benefits verification. With flexible API access, SFTP batch processing, and a secure cloud portal, pVerify streamlines both front-end insurance verification and back-end claims and billing workflows.

By offering additional revenue cycle management (RCM) tools, such as Patient Estimator and Insurance Discovery, pVerify helps healthcare organizations increase efficiency, reduce denials, and optimize revenue, making insurance verification and RCM faster, easier, and more accurate.

pVerify received the following honors in 2025:

"These are powerful testaments to the consistent value and quality pVerify delivers to our users every single day," said Josh Weiner, CEO at DoseSpot. "2025 has been remarkable, but we're just getting started. Looking ahead, DoseSpot is dedicated to evolving and enhancing pVerify to meet customers' changing needs. We're thrilled about the opportunities on the horizon and look forward to continuing our journey of growth with our customers."

About Gartner Digital Markets:

Gartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets .

About DoseSpot

DoseSpot delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, improving price transparency and outcomes for patients and reducing clinician and staff burnout. The company's comprehensive solutions strengthen connections among patients, prescribers, payers, pharmacies and health technology vendors - whether it's getting prescriptions into the hands of patients at a price they can afford or providing visibility into a patient's benefit plan. Hundreds of thousands of providers, health plans, pharmacies and health technology partners rely on DoseSpot and its subsidiary pVerify to facilitate tens of millions of healthcare transactions each year. Visit http://dosespot.com and https://www.pverify.com .

Disclaimer:

The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

