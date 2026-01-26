Oma Savings Bank Plc Capital Markets Day 19 May 2026

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, PRESS RELEASE 26 JANUARY 2026 AT 16:25 P.M

Save the Date

Capital Markets Day in Helsinki – 19 May 2026

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day.

Date: Monday, 19 May 2026

Format: Hybrid event in Helsinki (in-person and live webcast)

The Capital Markets Day will provide an in-depth overview of OmaSp’s strategy, business priorities and long-term value creation. Senior management will present the company’s strategic direction, financial targets and market outlook.

Further details, including the agenda and registration information, will be shared closer to the event.

The event will be held in English.

We look forward to welcoming you.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Investor Relations