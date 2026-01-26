AI Agents in Healthcare Market Set to Surge to USD 6.92 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI agents in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2030 from USD 1.11 billion in 2025, at a high CAGR of 44.1% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion signals a structural shift in how healthcare organizations deploy artificial intelligence moving beyond rule-based automation toward autonomous, intelligent AI agents embedded directly into clinical, operational, and financial workflows.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231362627

Market Momentum Driven by Enterprise Healthcare Transformation

What is driving this acceleration, and why does it matter now? Healthcare systems worldwide face rising patient volumes, clinician burnout, operational fragmentation, and mounting cost pressures. In response, providers, payers, and public agencies are adopting AI agents powered by generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), and real-time integration with electronic health records (EHRs) to automate patient engagement, appointment scheduling, documentation, diagnostics, and clinical decision support.

How are these agents being used? Today’s solutions manage multichannel patient interactions (voice, messaging, and portals), orchestrate care pathways, analyze medical images and records, support diagnosis and early detection, and assist clinicians at the point of care—reducing administrative burden while improving speed and accuracy.

Regional and Segment Leadership

Where is growth concentrated? North America led the market in 2024 with a 45.1% share, driven by mature healthcare IT infrastructure and early enterprise adoption. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, benefiting from cloud-native healthcare platforms, expanding EHR penetration, diverse clinical data availability, 5G-enabled edge computing, and increasing adoption of API standards that support multi-agent orchestration—even in remote and rural settings.

Which segments are expanding fastest?

By function: Diagnosis & early detection is forecast to grow at a 45.6% CAGR (2025–2030), reflecting demand for precision diagnostics and reduced error rates.

By offering: Multi-agent systems are expected to post the highest growth at 45.3% CAGR, as healthcare enterprises scale toward coordinated, autonomous workflows.

By architecture: Multi-agent architecture is projected to dominate long term, while pattern recognition agents held the largest share in 2024 due to strong adoption in imaging, disease detection, patient monitoring, and risk analysis.

By application: Clinical applications lead the market, driven by direct impact on diagnosis, monitoring, and care quality.

By end user: Healthcare providers represent the fastest-growing customer segment from 2025 to 2030 as hospitals and diagnostic centers prioritize workflow optimization and capacity expansion.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231362627

Competitive Landscape: Platform Leaders and Emerging Innovators

Who is shaping the market? Major technology providers dominate platform and infrastructure development:

Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Amazon Web Services lead the competitive landscape, delivering enterprise-scale cloud infrastructure and healthcare-specific AI agent platforms.

Oracle is positioned as a “Star” in market matrix assessments, supported by its cloud ecosystem and deeply integrated AI agents across clinical, operational, and financial workflows.

Irisity AB is emerging as a fast-growing specialist in AI-based patient monitoring and detection agents.

In parallel, startups and SMEs such as Bot MD, Capacity, and Rasa are establishing strong positions in specialized clinical and non-clinical niches, signaling a dynamic innovation pipeline.

Business Model Shift: From Automation to Intelligent Agent Economies

Why are AI agents changing healthcare economics? The transition from scripted automation to autonomous agents is enabling subscription-based revenue models, continuous learning systems, and scalable service delivery. These capabilities improve clinical outcomes, shorten diagnostic cycles, streamline claims processing, and support population health planning—creating measurable ROI for providers and payers alike.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Key Driver – Automation in Patient Engagement and Care Coordination

AI agents address workforce shortages and fragmented processes by autonomously handling scheduling, reminders, referrals, follow-ups, and care navigation using NLP and EHR synchronization. This reduces no-shows,

improves continuity of care, and enhances patient satisfaction.

Primary Restraint – High Implementation and Integration Costs

Deployment requires significant upfront investment in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data integration, customization, and ongoing model optimization—posing challenges for small and mid-sized healthcare organizations.

Major Opportunity – Clinical Decision Support and Real-World Evidence

AI agents increasingly combine clinical, operational, and outcomes data to guide treatment selection, risk stratification, and therapy optimization. Continuous real-world evidence generation accelerates research, supports value-based care models, and strengthens life sciences analytics.

Core Challenge – HIPAA Compliance and Cybersecurity

Handling large volumes of sensitive patient data heightens exposure to cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny. Ensuring HIPAA compliance and robust data governance remains critical to sustained market growth.

Recent Strategic Developments

December 2025: IBM announced the acquisition of Confluent for approximately USD 11 billion to strengthen data streaming infrastructure for agentic AI across enterprise healthcare systems.

September 2025: Innovaccer acquired Story Health to expand AI agents for specialty care automation and continuous patient engagement.

August 2025: NVIDIA partnered with Fujitsu to develop a multi-agent healthcare platform to improve clinical and operational efficiency.

Investment momentum remains strong. In November 2025, HIPAA-compliant startup Hippocratic AI raised USD 126 million in Series C funding, achieving a valuation of USD 3.5 billion to advance safe generative AI agents for patient engagement.

Strategic Partnerships and Product Innovation Accelerate Adoption

Two strategies dominate market expansion: continuous technology innovation and public–private collaboration.

IQVIA launched specialized AI agents for healthcare and life sciences in June 2025 to automate complex workflows and enhance decision-making.

Universal Health Services (UHS) partnered with Hippocratic AI to deploy patient-facing agents across its hospital network to reduce staff workload and expand access to care.

Company Insights: Enterprise Leaders

Oracle (US): Through Oracle Health, the company embeds AI agents directly into EHR workflows. Its Clinical AI Agent, a voice-enabled generative assistant, automates documentation, charting, and order management, significantly reducing clinician administrative time and boosting productivity.

NVIDIA (US): Provides the accelerated computing backbone for healthcare AI agents through GPUs, Clara, and AI Enterprise platforms, enabling real-time imaging analysis, genomics, monitoring, and decision support.

Microsoft (US): Uses Azure AI and secure cloud infrastructure to support conversational, analytical, and workflow-based agents integrated with EHRs and healthcare enterprise systems.

Other prominent vendors include Google, AWS, NextGen Invent, Automation Anywhere, Innovaccer, SoundHound AI, CitiusTech, Databricks, Salesforce, Kore.ai, LivePerson, LeewayHertz, Gupshup, and Irisity AB.

Why This Market Matters to C-Suite Leaders

For CEOs, CFOs, and digital transformation leaders, AI agents represent more than a technology upgrade—they are becoming a strategic lever for:

Controlling operational costs amid workforce shortages

Scaling patient services without proportional headcount growth

Improving clinical accuracy and regulatory compliance

Enabling data-driven care models and new digital revenue streams

Organizations that delay adoption risk falling behind competitors who are embedding intelligence directly into care delivery and enterprise workflows.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

AI in Clinical Trials Market

AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market

AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in AI Agents in Healthcare and AI Agents in Healthcare Market Size