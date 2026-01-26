RDX, HMX, and C-4 Market Trends and Growth Forecast Report 2026: Regional & Competitive Insights, Shares and Benchmarks

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RDX, HMX, and C-4 Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The comprehensive market research report offers insights into market size, trends, and key players, equipping stakeholders with detailed analysis to navigate future industry scenarios.





The RDX, HMX, and C-4 market is experiencing significant growth, set to expand from $16.47 billion in 2025 to $17.47 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the increased demand for high-power explosives in military operations and the production of tactical weapon systems. Furthermore, advancements in plastic explosive formulations, such as C-4 and the modernization of defense systems, are fostering this expansion. The market is predicted to reach $22.01 billion by 2030, sustained by developments in high-stability explosive compounds and precision-engineered charges for advanced weaponry.

Increasing defense expenditure is a major driver of the RDX, HMX, and C-4 market. Nations are elevating their budgets to enhance military readiness and counter geopolitical threats. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence allocated £37.6 billion for defense suppliers in 2023/24, marking a nominal rise. This trend fuels the demand for high-energy materials crucial for military-grade explosives. Additionally, major companies are prioritizing technological advancements like thermobaric polymer-bonded explosives, which offer extended blast effects and elevated heat, pivotal for modern combat applications.

In notable developments, Rheinmetall AG acquired Expal Systems for $1.3 billion in August 2023. This acquisition enhances Rheinmetall's munitions capabilities, particularly in artillery and rockets, expanding their global reach. As the sector evolves, major players such as BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, and Economic Explosives Limited are focusing on innovation and developing next-gen munitions that offer greater lethality and strategic flexibility. Economic Explosives Limited introduced SITBEX-1, a thermobaric explosive, underscoring significant advancements in this field.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more. Nonetheless, the market outlook faces challenges from global trade dynamics and tariffs, impacting input costs and supply chains, particularly in Asia-Pacific. These challenges drive manufacturers to localize production and diversify their supply chains, fostering long-term security and stability.

By Type: C-4; RDX; HMX

C-4; RDX; HMX By Form: Granular; Powder; Other Forms

Granular; Powder; Other Forms By Applications: Construction; Defense; Oil and Gas; Mining; Other

Countries & Regions Analyzed: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain; Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast, with data segmentation by country, region, market share, and market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

