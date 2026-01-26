Military Armoured Vehicles Market Research Report 2025-2033: Accelerated Procurement of IFVs, APCs, and Survivability-Focused Platforms Reinforces Demand for Modern Armoured Capabilities

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Armoured Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This in-depth Market Analysis Report provides the strategic insights, trends, forecasts, and competitive intelligence required to capitalise on this dynamic sector.

In an era defined by escalating geopolitical tensions, rising defence budgets, and the return of high-intensity conflicts, the global armoured vehicles market is entering a phase of robust, long-term growth. Armed forces worldwide are prioritising mechanised and motorised capabilities, driving accelerated procurement of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armoured personnel carriers (APCs), and advanced support platforms. Lessons from recent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have reaffirmed the vital role of armoured systems in modern warfare, intensifying demand for platforms that deliver superior survivability and lethality.

Europe is leading this resurgence, reversing years of underinvestment through ambitious modernisation programmes that are transforming continental defence postures, while the United States maintains a mature market dominated by established leaders.

Market dynamics are evolving rapidly. Consolidation efforts in Europe continue to navigate national interests and regional priorities, while nations like Poland pursue greater industrial independence. In the Middle East, countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia are developing domestic capabilities to enhance operational sustainability and reduce reliance on external suppliers. Meanwhile, China is emerging as a disruptive force, offering cost-effective yet advanced designs that are challenging traditional exporters, particularly as Russia's capabilities remain constrained by ongoing demands.

Technological innovation is reshaping the sector, with AI, big data, augmented and virtual reality, and additive manufacturing enabling faster design, prototyping, and lifecycle management. Rising threats from anti-tank missiles, drones, loitering munitions, and peer-level armour are accelerating the integration of active protection systems (APS) on main battle tanks and IFVs, overcoming previous cost barriers to deliver enhanced battlefield resilience.

Competition remains fierce, shaped by long platform lifecycles, politically sensitive procurements, and requirements for local industrial participation. Leading OEMs are securing advantage through strategic acquisitions, resilient supply chains, and comprehensive lifecycle support solutions.

Beyond initial acquisitions, the market offers substantial opportunities in upgrades, maintenance, and sustained services. In a complex global security environment marked by persistent threats and the re-emergence of peer-level warfare, the demand for powerful, deterrent armoured forces will continue to drive expansion - creating lasting value for stakeholders positioned to meet these evolving needs.

This report, in particular, provides an in-depth analysis of the following?

Overview: A strong insight of the Armoured Vehicles market in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

A strong insight of the Armoured Vehicles market in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies. Market Dynamics: Snapshots into the technological developments in armoured vehicles market. It also analyses the market landscape in key regions, how that is shaped by the war in Ukraine and the political and regulatory efforts undertaken to address a series of issues.

Snapshots into the technological developments in armoured vehicles market. It also analyses the market landscape in key regions, how that is shaped by the war in Ukraine and the political and regulatory efforts undertaken to address a series of issues. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various armoured vehicles' variant, and regions from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various armoured vehicles' variant, and regions from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy:

Explore global initiatives to rapidly expand production armoured vehicles in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the critical need to rebuild national stockpiles.

Gain a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers transforming the market landscape, from high-level political directives and defence policies to new industry partnerships, joint ventures, and the reconfiguration of supply chains - including the strategic management of essential raw materials.

Obtain clear, high-level visibility into ammunition manufacturing capabilities across major regions, including details on production output and the armoured vehicles' variants being supplied as military aid to Ukraine, and how these developments are influencing global procurement strategies.

Identify emerging opportunities alongside potential risks in this dynamic sector, empowering decision-makers with the strategic intelligence needed to optimise business development and positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.2.1 Armoured Vehicles market summary by Region

1.2.2 Armoured Vehicles market summary by Vehicle Type

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Standardization - Characteristics

3.3 Design of armoured vehicles

3.3.1 Situational Awareness

3.3.2 Tactics

3.3.3 Signature Management

3.3.4 Countermeasures

3.3.5 Active Protection

3.3.6 Armour

3.3.7 Mitigate

3.4 Armoured Vehicles and Artificial Intelligence

3.5 Modularity

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Military armoured vehicles market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Central & South America

5.3.4 Middle East and North Africa

5.3.5 Asia-Pacific

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Trends

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Challenges

7 Country Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Canada

7.1.2 United States

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Austria

7.2.2 Belgium

7.2.3 Denmark

7.2.4 Finland

7.2.5 France

7.2.6 Germany

7.2.7 Greece

7.2.8 Italy

7.2.9 Lithuania

7.2.10 Luxembourg

7.2.11 Netherlands

7.2.12 Norway

7.2.13 Poland

7.2.14 Romania

7.2.15 Slovenia

7.2.16 Spain

7.2.17 Sweden

7.2.18 United Kingdom

7.3 Latin America

7.3.1 Brazil

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Australia

7.4.2 South Korea

8 Armoured Vehicles Market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Armoured Vehicles Market by Region overview

8.2 Armoured Vehicles market Region by Vehicle Type overview

9 Armoured Vehicles Market to 2033 by Vehicle Type

9.1 Armoured Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type overview

9.2 Armoured Vehicles market Vehicle Type by Region overview

9.2.1 Armoured Personnel Carrier Market by Region overview

9.2.2 Armoured Engineering Vehicle Market by Region overview

9.2.3 Armoured Support Vehicle Market by Region overview

9.2.4 Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market by Region overview

9.2.5 Light Multirole Vehicle Market by Region overview

10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Compound Growth Rates

10.2.1 Region

10.2.2 Vehicle Type

11 Companies

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Products & Services

11.3 Recent developments

Companies Featured

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

AM General

American Rheinmetall

Anduril Industries

Arquus (John Cockerill Group)

ARTEC GmbH

Babcock International

BAE Systems Plc

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Mercedes-Benz Trucks

FNSS

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Land Systems

GM (General Motors) Defense LLC

Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Defense Australia

Hanwha Systems

Hyundai Rotem

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV)

KNDS

KNDS Deutschland

KNDS France S.A.

Kongsberg

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Nimr Automotive (EDGE Group)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)

Otokar - Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S

Patria

PGZ Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Renk Group

Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH

Supacat

Tatra

Texelis

Thales

Volvo Group - Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5ze67

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.