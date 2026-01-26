DealFlow Events Re-Engages IBN as Official Media Partner for The DealFlow Discovery Conference 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events is pleased to announce that IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a leading corporate communications firm with a portfolio of 70+ trusted brands, will serve as an Official Media Partner for the freshly rebranded DealFlow Discovery Conference . The event is set to take place January 28-29, 2026, at the renowned Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ.

The DealFlow Discovery Conference has established itself as a vital forum for investment, networking, and collaboration in the microcap space. Building on 20+ years of experience hosting premier financial conferences, DealFlow’s upcoming conference will attract senior executives from growth companies, institutional and retail investors, industry leaders from brokerage and accounting firms, attorneys, investor relations professionals, and more.

IBN will bring its comprehensive corporate communications expertise to elevate the event's visibility and impact. Leveraging its extensive syndication network of over 5,000 partners and its cutting-edge multi-brand social media technologies, IBN will amplify the reach of keynote speakers, sponsors, and the conference itself. Each presenting company will also be offered a complimentary syndicated article to further expand their presence among the online investment community.

Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, remarked, "We are thrilled to once again partner with IBN for this high-impact event series. Their highly professional team will support wider outreach, seamless media coverage and rebranding for the newly named DealFlow Discovery Conference. We are excited to continue to work together and make the upcoming event an outstanding success."

Jessica Pegueros, Director of Events and Partnerships, added, "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with DealFlow Events and support the rebranding of The DealFlow Discovery Conference. This event offers unparalleled opportunities for education and high-powered networking within the microcap community. We are dedicated to ensuring maximum visibility for the conference."

With a robust agenda of presentations, panels, and networking opportunities, The DealFlow Discovery Conference promises to be an exceptional gathering for microcap investors.

Registration is now open! To secure your spot, visit: https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/registration/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

