NIBA to Host 152nd Investment Conference in Florida from March 11-12, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) announces it is hosting its 152nd Investment Conference on March 11-12, 2026, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

NIBA conferences are industry flagship events in the financial services sector owing to their in-demand offerings and highly professional events optimized for productivity, innovation, and synergistic collaboration. At the upcoming 151st Investment Conference, attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers. Conference attendees and presenting companies can find registration details for the upcoming event at the following link: https://nibanet.org/attendee-registration-and-information/

During the conference, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals, providing an overview of current business operations, exciting sector opportunities, barriers to entry, potential challenges, and roadmaps to success. These presentations will be followed by insightful 1-on-1 meetings which enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties can assess potential compatibility for lasting partnerships.

Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director, said, “NIBA is the only non-profit investment association and now that we are in our fifth decade, we at NIBA, are very proud of our impactful work in fostering partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. Through our history, we have developed an incredible network of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services. By leveraging this unique platform, NIBA has been instrumental in helping companies to navigate in a variety of business environments. We look forward to interacting with attendees at the conference and further strengthening cross-industry bonds.”

Kindly visit the National Investment Banking Association website to register for the event. For information on sponsorship opportunities contact Emily Foshee at emily@nibanet.org .

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 151 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA’s network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $100 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.