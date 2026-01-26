Large Aircraft Braking Systems Market 2026-2030: Shares, Trends, Growth Strategies, Competitive Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Aircraft Braking System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report provides detailed insights into market statistics, trends, and opportunities, offering a full perspective on the current and future landscape of the large aircraft braking system industry. It includes analysis on regional shares, competitor dynamics, and strategic recommendations, helping stakeholders navigate the fast-evolving international environment.

The large aircraft braking system market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue expanding. By 2025, the market size is anticipated to reach $2.75 billion, escalating to $2.92 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend is driven by the development of advanced wheel and brake assemblies, the incorporation of brake energy absorbers, and a surge in commercial and military aviation fleets.

Key factors contributing to the market's growth include technological advancements in brake cooling, regulatory safety requirements, and an emphasis on reliable aircraft braking performance. As the outlook extends to 2030, the market is expected to further expand to $3.73 billion, maintaining a 6.3% CAGR. This sustained growth is attributed to a rising demand for lightweight, high-performance braking systems and advancements in composite and carbon-based brake materials.

Additionally, there is a growing integration of AI and sensor-based brake wear monitoring systems, as well as increased investment in next-generation aircraft and e-planes. Trends such as carbon-composite materials and electromechanical braking technology are set to shape the industry's future, alongside an increase in aftermarket MRO services and enhanced safety standards.

The expansion of the large aircraft braking system market is closely linked to the rise in commercial aircraft operations. With air travel increasing for business and leisure, there is heightened demand for efficient deceleration systems. For instance, global air cargo volumes surged by 18.4% in March 2024 compared to January 2023, highlighting the growing need for reliable braking systems.

Key players in this market, such as Boeing, Honeywell International, Safran, and Thales, are employing strategic partnerships to drive innovation and optimize their production processes. A significant collaboration includes Spirit Airlines' renewed partnership with Safran Landing Systems to equip its Airbus A320 fleet with advanced carbon brakes, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. Moreover, GA Telesis' acquisition of AAR CORP.'s businesses in April 2025 significantly bolstered its MRO capabilities for various aircraft models, reinforcing its position as a leading independent MRO provider.

Regionally, North America was the largest market for large aircraft braking systems in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, influencing the cost of essential raw materials and affecting commercial aircraft manufacturing hubs. Despite these challenges, domestic material sourcing and localized production are gaining traction, spurring investment in regional aerospace supply chains.

Markets surveyed include components like Brake Control Systems and Brake Discs, technologies such as Hydraulic and Electromechanical Brakes, and varying aircraft types, covering all major geographical areas from North America to Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned: Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, among others.

Regions Covered: An extensive range from Australia and Brazil to the US, reflecting the global scope of the report.

Data is segmented into country and regional specifics, providing five-year historic and ten-year forecast insights. The report is available in diverse formats including Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report, complete with an Excel Dashboard.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

