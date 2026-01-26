Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2nd Edition, Bringing the Largest Online Trading Event to the UAE Capital





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meeting Point for the Top Brokers and Active Participants of the Global Markets.

Money Expo Abu Dhabi announces its 2nd edition, in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. Designed as a high-impact marketplace for trading, investing, fintech, and financial networking and partnerships, the Expo will welcome thousands of market participants—from first-time traders to professional investors, IBs, Affiliates, decision makers, and institutional stakeholders—for two days of networking, Partnerships, and business growth.

This year’s edition expands its scope and scale, with a strong focus on partnership-building and performance-driven collaboration across the Online trading ecosystem. Visitors will have direct access to Top global brokers, B2B companies, liquidity providers, and financial service brands—offering an unmatched opportunity to compare solutions, explore platforms, and engage directly with industry decision-makers.

What Visitors Can Expect This Year

Top Brokers & Online Trading platforms: Meeting leading brokers showcasing platforms, tools, and product innovations.

Meeting leading brokers showcasing platforms, tools, and product innovations. Conference Sessions & Live Insights: Expert-led sessions covering market trends, trading strategies, risk management, and emerging opportunities.

Expert-led sessions covering market trends, trading strategies, risk management, and emerging opportunities. Technology & Innovation Showcase: New solutions in payments, trading infrastructure, automation, analytics, and digital on-boarding.

New solutions in payments, trading infrastructure, automation, analytics, and digital on-boarding. High-Value Networking: Connecting with traders, investors, fintech founders, and executives in an action-oriented business environment.





IB & Affiliates Partnership Opportunities

Money Expo Abu Dhabi also places a strong spotlight on IBs (Introducing Brokers) and Affiliates, recognising their central role in market expansion and client acquisition. The event will provide dedicated opportunities for IBs and affiliate partners to connect with brokers, explore partnership models, understand conversion tools, and unlock new growth channels through structured networking and on-ground business matchmaking.

As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as the largest meeting point for Global Market participants and service providers, Money Expo Abu Dhabi serves as a timely platform for industry collaborations, supporting innovation, transparency, and smarter participation of the industry.

For participation, partnership, or media inquiries, users can contact:

Sales@hqmena.com / Marketing@hqmena.com

About Money Expo Abu Dhabi

Money Expo Abu Dhabi is online trading exhibition and conference connecting traders, investors, brokers, fintech brands, and affiliates through education, networking, and business development opportunities in the UAE capital.

Contact

Niyaz Mohamed

HQMENA

Sales@hqmena.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baf701a3-8776-4f15-974d-c50b9b9e97ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee1397aa-6400-45ee-af7f-3227ce809019