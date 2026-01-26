Axi Sponsors Futsal Tournament to Strengthen IB Community Engagement and Sportsmanship

SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi recently brought the community together for an action-packed Futsal tournament on the 10th of January 2026, delivering a full day of high-energy football, entertainment and shared celebration. The one-day event saw 8 teams go head-to-head across a series of competitive matches, creating an electric atmosphere both on and off the court.

Beyond the fast-paced action, the tournament was designed as a complete fan and player experience. Participants and spectators were welcomed with exclusive gateways, live music and a range of special prizes recognising standout performances throughout the day. Each match showcased sharp tactics, determination and teamwork, with players demonstrating resilience and passion from the opening to the final goal.

What truly set the tournament apart, however, was the strong sense of connection it fostered. Teams displayed genuine sportsmanship and mutual respect, reinforcing the idea the event was as much about community as it was about competition.

“For us, events like this go far beyond the game itself,” said Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi. “They’re about bringing people together, celebrating teamwork and creating moments that resonate long after the final match. Seeing the enthusiasm, respect and energy from everyone involved made the day incredibly rewarding.”

Axi congratulates the teams who rose to the top of the tournament with outstanding skill and sportsmanship:

• 1st Place: Gold FC

• 2nd Place: Vinatrade FC

• 3rd Place: Bull FC

Axi would like to thank all teams, supporters and attendees whose passion and positive spirit helped make the Futsal tournament a memorable and successful occasion.

Watch highlights here: https://youtu.be/2U6vW5ijfRc

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

