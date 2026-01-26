RDX and HMX Industry Intelligence Report 2026: Next-Gen Explosive Formulations and Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Present Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RDX and HMX Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing crucial insights into the market landscape. This report targets the RDX and HMX market, currently experiencing robust growth, and provides guidance on the trends poised to shape the market over the next decade.

The RDX and HMX market has seen robust growth, expanding from $17.76 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $18.69 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-energy explosives in military applications, advancements in formulation techniques, and growth in defense procurement budgets. Looking forward, the market is poised to reach $22.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Key drivers include the development of safer energetic compounds, adoption of advanced propellant systems, and expansion in precision-guided munitions.

Defense expenditure continues to propel the RDX and HMX market. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence reported a significant increase in weapons and ammunition spending to $2.8 billion in 2022-23, emphasizing the upward trend in military budgets. This surge supports the development of advanced explosives crucial for modern military operations. The focus on innovations, such as next-generation explosive formulations and eco-friendly processes, boosts market dynamics. Notably, Economic Explosives Limited's launch of SEBEX 2 highlights the shift towards high-performance, safer military explosives.

Strategic acquisitions play a vital role in the market landscape. In May 2025, Apollo Micro Systems Limited acquired IDL Explosives Limited for $12.17 million, enhancing its defense supply chain capabilities. This acquisition aligns with the increasing demand for integrated explosive manufacturing solutions.

Major industry players include BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, AECI Limited, Austin Powder Company Inc., and Nammo AS, among others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rising defense needs and infrastructure investments.

The market faces challenges due to global trade alterations and tariffs, impacting costs and supply efficiency. Manufacturers are responding with local sourcing strategies to offset these pressures. The comprehensive RDX and HMX market research report offers detailed statistics, market trends, competitor analysis, and strategic insights essential for thriving in this industry. Covering diverse regions and countries, including Australia, China, India, and the USA, the report delivers an in-depth perspective on current and future market scenarios.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: RDX and HMX by types, forms, compliance categories, applications, and end-users.

RDX and HMX by types, forms, compliance categories, applications, and end-users. Subsegments: Detailed divisions for RDX and HMX grades and types.

Detailed divisions for RDX and HMX grades and types. Key Companies: Includes major players like BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, and others.

Includes major players like BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, and others. Geographical Coverage: Analysis includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more spanning regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Analysis includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more spanning regions like Asia-Pacific and North America. Time Series: Five-year historical data with a ten-year forecast.

Five-year historical data with a ten-year forecast. Delivery Formats: Report available in Word, PDF, and Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this RDX and HMX market report include:

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

AECI Limited

Austin Powder Company Inc.

Nammo AS

Chemring Group PLC

STV Group a.s.

Nuberg EPC

Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP

PT. Dahana

Bowas-Induplan Chemie AG

Accurate Energetic Systems LLC

NITRO-CHEM S.A

Explosia a.s.

PRVA ISKRA - NAMENSKA A.D

Josef Meissner GmbH & Co. KG

Orbitala EU

Jakusz Sp. z o.o.

Bharat Explosives Limited

Eurenco

