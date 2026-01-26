Trends in U.S. Packaging Market 2026-2035

Ottawa, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global U.S. packaging market hit USD 215.32 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 319.04 billion by 2035, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
What is Going on in the U.S. Packaging Industry?
The packaging industry refers to the vast industry involved in designing, producing, and distributing packaging materials and products for various sectors such as food, healthcare, and e-commerce, driven by demand for convenience, sustainability, and brand promotion, with a key area focusing on innovative, lightweight, recyclable, and smart packaging solutions.
U.S. Government Initiatives for the Packaging Industry:
- National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution: A federal framework led by the EPA designed to eliminate plastic waste leakage into the environment by 2040 through reduced production and better waste management.
- Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Laws: State-level mandates in regions like California and Maine that shift the financial burden of packaging disposal and recycling from taxpayers to the product manufacturers.
- Strategy for Plastics Innovation (SPI): A Department of Energy initiative aimed at developing new technologies for plastic upcycling and the creation of bio-based plastics to reduce carbon footprints.
- Truth in Labeling Requirements (SB 343): Specific regulations that prohibit the use of the "chasing arrows" recycling symbol on packaging unless the material meets strict, state-verified recyclability standards.
- FTC Green Guides Updates: Federal Trade Commission guidelines are currently being revised to tighten definitions and prevent "greenwashing" regarding claims like "compostable" or "recyclable."
- Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Content Mandates: State laws that require plastic containers and packaging to contain a specific minimum percentage of recycled material to stimulate market demand for recovered waste.
- PFAS Bans in Food Packaging: Legislation enacted across various states that prohibits the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (forever chemicals) in food contact materials and coatings.
- U.S. National Recycling Strategy: Part of the EPA’s broader circular economy plan which aims to increase the national recycling rate to 50% by 2030 through standardized data and improved infrastructure.
What are the Latest Key Trends in the U.S. Packaging Market?
- Sustainability Focus: Growing demand for recyclable, compostable, and plant-based materials, and increased use of post-consumer recycled content, drive the growth.
- E-commerce Boom: Fuels demand for lightweight, durable, and easy-to-open packaging, with flexible pouches growing rapidly.
- Regulatory Shifts: State-level Extended Producer Responsibility laws and PFAS restrictions are pushing brands toward mono-material designs.
What is the Potential Growth Rate of the U.S. Packaging Industry?
The growth of the market is driven by e-commerce, growing demand for sustainable materials like paper and flexible packaging, and innovation in smart packaging, which drives the growth of the market in the country. The strong demand for eco-friendly options fuels growth in paper/board and flexible packaging. Also, driven by sustainability trends, with significant demand in the food and beverage sectors, is fueling growth.
Segment Outlook
Packaging Type Insight
How Did the Primary Packaging Segment Dominate the U.S. Packaging Market in 2025?
The primary packaging segment is expected to hold the largest market share, approximately 55%, in 2025, as it plays a crucial role in product protection, extending shelf life, and enhancing branding. It is widely used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, where regulatory compliance, material safety, and consumer convenience strongly influence packaging design and material selection.
The secondary packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035, as it supports product grouping, handling, and logistics efficiency across retail and e-commerce channels. In the US, demand is driven by bulk transportation needs, warehouse automation, and retail-ready packaging formats that enhance supply chain efficiency while supporting sustainability and cost optimization goals.
Material Type Insight
Which Material Type Segment Dominates the U.S. Packaging Market in 2025?
The paper & paperboard segment is expected to contribute the largest market share, approximately 40%, by 2025, due to recyclability, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory support for sustainable materials. It is widely adopted across food service, consumer goods, and e-commerce packaging, benefiting from strong domestic recycling infrastructure and increasing corporate sustainability commitments.
The biodegradable/bio-based materials segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market, due to plastic reduction policies and consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions. These materials are increasingly used in food packaging and retail applications, supported by advancements in material performance and compostability standards.
Packaging Format Insight
How did the Rigid Packaging Segment Dominate the U.S. Packaging Market in 2025?
The rigid packaging segment dominated with the biggest market share of approximately 48% in 2025, as it remains essential in the US for products requiring structural integrity, product safety, and extended shelf life. It is widely used in beverages, healthcare, and household products, where durability, tamper resistance, and premium appearance play a key role in packaging selection.
The flexible packaging segment is expected to grow fastest between 2026 and 2035, driven by lightweight properties, cost efficiency, and reduced material usage. It is extensively used in food, personal care, and e-commerce sectors, benefiting from improved barrier technologies and recyclability innovations.
End-Use Industry Insight
Which End Use Industry Segment Dominates the U.S. Packaging Market in 2025?
The food & beverages segment has contributed to the largest market share of approximately 38% in 2025, since the food and beverages industry represents the largest end-use segment in the US packaging market. High consumption levels, strict food safety regulations, and demand for convenience packaging formats drive continuous innovation in materials, shelf-life enhancement, and sustainable packaging solutions.
The e-commerce & retail segment is the fastest in the market, as demand is expanding rapidly in the US due to online shopping growth and omnichannel retail models. Protective packaging, right-sized boxes, and sustainable materials are increasingly prioritized to reduce shipping costs, minimize damage, and improve consumer unboxing experiences.
Distribution Channel Insight
How did Direct Sales Segment Dominate the U.S. Packaging Market in 2025?
The direct sales segment has invested in the biggest market share of approximately 50% in 2025, particularly for large manufacturers and industrial buyers seeking customized solutions. This channel enables closer collaboration, bulk pricing advantages, and tailored packaging designs, especially for food processors, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer goods manufacturers.
The contract packaging segment is projected to grow fastest in the forecast period, as contract packaging services are growing steadily in the US, as companies outsource packaging operations to improve flexibility and reduce capital investment. This channel is especially attractive for startups and seasonal product manufacturers requiring scalable, compliant, and cost-efficient packaging solutions.
Recent Breakthroughs in the U.S. Packaging Industry:
In August 2025, the U.S. Flexible Film Initiative (USFFI) was launched as a non-profit industry coalition in mid-to-late 2025. Its mission is to create a scalable, circular system in the United States for recovering and recycling flexible plastic packaging like bags, wraps, and pouches.
In May 2025, VulCan Packaging launched North America’s first commercial-scale manufacturing unit for aTULC (Aluminum Toyo Ultimate Can) beverage cans, according to reports. Located in Texas, the facility utilizes a dry-forming process, representing a shift in U.S. beverage packaging.
Top Companies in the U.S. Packaging Market & Their Offerings:
- International Paper: Primarily produces fiber-based products like corrugated boxes and industrial bulk packaging.
- Elite Custom Boxes: Specializes in bespoke, high-quality custom printed boxes and retail packaging for brands.
- Avery Dennison Corporation: Focuses on labeling materials, RFID tracking technology, and functional branding solutions.
- Amcor: Develops flexible and rigid plastic packaging like pouches and bottles for food and healthcare.
- Packaging Corporation of America: Manufactures corrugated shipping containers and high-end retail displays.
- Veritiv Corporation: Acts as a massive distributor of diverse packaging supplies, machinery, and logistics solutions.
- Graphic Packaging International: Produces paperboard folding cartons and fiber-based food service items like cups.
- Urgent Boxes: Offers quick-turnaround, custom-designed printed boxes for retail and gift applications.
- Eagle Flexible Packaging: Manufactures high-performance flexible pouches, rollstock, and barrier films.
- Good Start Packaging: Supplies exclusively compostable and eco-friendly takeout containers for the food industry.
Segment Covered in the Report
By Packaging Type
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Tertiary / Transport Packaging
By Material Type
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastics
- Metals
- Glass
- Biodegradable / Bio-based Materials
By Packaging Format
- Rigid Packaging
- Bottles & Jars
- Cans & Containers
- Flexible Packaging
- Pouches
- Films & Wraps
- Semi-Rigid Packaging
By End-Use Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Consumer Goods & Personal Care
- Industrial & Chemicals
- E-Commerce & Retail
- Electronics
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales (Brand Owners / Manufacturers)
- Packaging Distributors
- Contract Packaging (Co-Packers)
- Online / E-Procurement Platforms
