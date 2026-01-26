WPI Beauty Named 2026 Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

Chicago, IL, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarPaint International Beauty Agency, a premier on-site beauty agency serving the Twin Cities and Chicago markets, is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 winner of both The Knot Best of Weddings® and the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®. These prestigious honors recognize the most trusted wedding professionals based on verified reviews from real couples.

Jessica Mae, Founder WarPaint International Beauty Agency. Photographer Andrew Vick

This dual recognition reflects WarPaint International’s continued leadership in professional bridal hair and makeup services, with deep roots in Minneapolis–St. Paul and Chicago, while also supporting clients nationwide. Winners are selected for their consistent excellence, reliability, and high client satisfaction across both platforms.

“At WarPaint International, our work begins long before the wedding day,” said Jessica Mae, Founder** of WarPaint International Beauty Agency. “From the first inquiry through the final moments before ‘I do,’ we focus on preparation, communication, and care — so our clients feel confident, calm, and fully supported.”**

Central to the agency’s success is its ‘Inquiry to I Do’ client care philosophy, a structured, concierge-style process designed to remove stress from beauty planning. Clients are guided through every step — from consultation and scheduling to artist matching and day-of execution — ensuring clarity, consistency, and seamless delivery. Every WarPaint International artist is insured, background-checked, and rigorously vetted, reinforcing the agency’s reputation for professionalism and peace of mind.

The Knot Best of Weddings®, now in its 20th year, honors wedding professionals who consistently deliver outstanding service, while the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® spotlight businesses most recommended by couples. Together, these awards represent the highest standard of excellence in the wedding industry.

WarPaint International Beauty Agency is a proud member of WeddingPro, The Knot Worldwide’s professional community connecting top wedding vendors with millions of engaged couples across The Knot and WeddingWire.

While WarPaint International travels nationally for weddings, productions, and corporate events, its primary markets remain Minneapolis–St. Paul and Chicago, where the agency has built long-standing partnerships and a trusted reputation for flawless on-site beauty execution.

For more information about WarPaint International Beauty Agency, visit www.warpaintinternational.com or view the agency on The Knot and WeddingWire.

Bridal Hair & Makeup. Photographer Laura Alpizar Photography

About WarPaint International Beauty Agency

Founded in 2010, WarPaint International Beauty Agency is a premier, full-service beauty agency specializing in on-site hair and makeup artistry for weddings, corporate events, photoshoots, and high-profile appearances. Built on the belief that beauty services should be seamless, professional, and stress-free, we deliver elevated artistry wherever our clients need us—without compromise. We proudly represent a curated team of insured, background-checked, and rigorously vetted Artisans, ensuring every client receives consistent quality, polished results, and complete peace of mind. From full wedding party services to large-scale corporate activations and editorial work, our agency model is designed for efficiency, reliability, and flawless execution. With over 15 years of industry leadership and trusted partnerships across major markets including Minneapolis–St. Paul and Chicago, WarPaint International is redefining what it means to book professional beauty—streamlined logistics, clear communication, and artistry that performs under pressure. We don’t just send artists. We deliver confidence, coordination, and camera-ready results—on time, every time. WarPaint International Beauty Agency Professional on-site beauty. Whenever. Wherever.

Press Inquiries

Jessica Mae Koza

info [at] warpaintinternational.com

651-353-1711

https://www.warpaintinternational.com/

Minneapolis-based on-site Beauty Agency

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=O2B4YOLEhgs