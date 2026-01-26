MODERN ENGINEERING STRENGTHENS WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BY INVESTING IN CNC EDUCATION ACROSS BRITISH COLUMBIA

Delta, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Engineering, under the leadership of General Manager Udo Jahn, continues to make long-term investments in manufacturing education aimed at closing the skills gap in British Columbia’s metal manufacturing sector.

Modern Engineering Supports CNC Education Through Industry–Education Partnership

As part of its commitment to developing future machinists and manufacturing professionals, Modern Engineering actively supports post-secondary and secondary education initiatives focused on CNC machining, hands-on technical training, and industry readiness.

One cornerstone of this effort is the company’s ongoing partnership with British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). Modern Engineering is a strong supporter of BCIT’s CNC Machinist Co-op Diploma Program and consistently hosts students to provide real-world experience in a production machining environment.

BCIT’s CNC Machinist and Technician programs combine theory with hands-on training in a 30,000-square-foot facility equipped with state-of-the-art industrial machines and computer-aided manufacturing software. Graduates leave the program with job-ready skills and the opportunity to pursue apprenticeship pathways and Red Seal certification.

“Exposure to modern equipment and real manufacturing environments is essential,” says Udo Jahn. “If we want to close the skills gap, we need to ensure students have access to the same technologies and expectations they will face in industry.”

In addition to post-secondary education, Modern Engineering works closely with the British Columbia Metal Manufacturing Advisory Group (BCMMAG) to support CNC education initiatives at the secondary school level. Through this collaboration, the group supplies modern CNC equipment to schools as a practical way to inspire students and introduce manufacturing careers at an earlier stage in their education.

BCMMAG is an industry-led initiative, operating in partnership with the Construction Foundation of BC, that brings together manufacturers, educators, and technology partners to address workforce shortages in the metal manufacturing sector, British Columbia’s fourth-largest sector by GDP.

By supporting CNC education across multiple levels, Modern Engineering reinforces its conviction that sustainable manufacturing success hinges on robust partnerships between industry and education.

“Our future workforce is sitting in classrooms today,” Jahn adds. “Supporting educators and students is an investment in the long-term strength of North American manufacturing.”

About Modern Engineering

Modern Engineering is a British Columbia–based high-precision CNC machining company with a history spanning more than seven decades. The company operates a fully automated manufacturing environment and maintains ISO-certified quality systems to support consistent, quality production.

