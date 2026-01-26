Milk Powder Market Report 2026: Industry Forecast to Reach $6.19 Billion by 2030, Driven Rising Demand for Shelf-Stable Dairy Products in Regions with Limited Cold-Chain Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Powder Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market research report provides in-depth analyses of market trends, opportunities, and competitive landscapes, equipping industry stakeholders with the insights required to navigate the evolving market environment.





The global milk powder market has demonstrated robust growth and is poised for continued expansion, with its market size projected to increase from $42.16 billion in 2025 to $61.92 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the rising demand for shelf-stable dairy products in regions with limited cold-chain infrastructure, increased use of specialized milk powders in infant formula, and the expanding global trade of milk powder due to its ease of transport and long shelf life. Additionally, the growing adoption of non-fat dry milk in bakery and confectionery industries and expanding food processing sectors utilizing milk powder as a key ingredient are fueling the market's progress.

As consumer preference shifts towards organic and lactose-free milk powders, the industry is anticipating a surge in demand for high-protein whey and functional dairy powders. The burgeoning infant nutrition markets in emerging economies are significantly boosting premium milk powder sales. Moreover, the increasing integration of milk powders in meal replacements and sports nutrition products, along with innovations in drying technologies enhancing product quality and energy efficiency, are notable growth drivers. Key trends shaping the market include the rising demand for infant formula, the proliferation of lactose-free and specialty dietary milk powders, and a growing preference for organic milk powders, particularly in emerging markets.

The dairy industry plays a crucial role in driving the milk powder market forward, responding to the global demand for convenient, shelf-stable dairy products. The availability of milk powder as a transportable alternative to liquid milk supports industry growth by enhancing global product availability and facilitating extended distribution. This expansion is encapsulated by recent industry developments, such as the National Agricultural Statistics Service's report indicating a rise in cheese production, underscoring the sector's momentum.

Leading market players like Nestle are focusing on innovation, launching products like the Nido Milk & Soya instant powder mix, enriched with essential nutrients through advanced microencapsulation technology. Furthermore, Muller Milk & Ingredients' acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy highlights strategic expansions to bolster milk powder production and export capabilities.

Despite facing challenges from evolving trade relations and tariffs impacting production and export costs, the milk powder market is witnessing strategic adaptations. Higher tariffs are driving some countries to invest in local production capabilities, facilitating regional player competitiveness and fostering the development of more value-added formulations.

The Asia-Pacific region, the largest market for milk powder, remains a focal point of expansion amidst dynamic international trade conditions. Major companies in this sector include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, and Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, among others.

By Type: Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat Filled Milk Powder, Other Types

By Function: Emulsification, Foaming, Flavouring, Thickening

By Application: Infant Formula, Confectionery, Sports and Nutrition Foods, Bakery Products, Dry Mixes, Fermented Milk Products, Meat Products, Other Applications

Companies Mentioned: Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Lactalis Group, Danone, Dairy Farmers of America, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and other key regions covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $45.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

