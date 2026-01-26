Defiance ETFs Surpass $8 Billion in Assets Under Management

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that assets under management have surpassed $8 billion, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s growth and continued investor demand for its thematic, income, and leveraged ETF offerings.

“Surpassing $8 billion in assets reflects the trust investors have placed in Defiance and in the products we build,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “This milestone reinforces that trust and the strength of our lineup.”

Growth across the Defiance lineup has been supported by continued momentum in several flagship ETFs, including the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM), the world’s first ETF focused on quantum computing. QTUM has surpassed $3.4 billion in assets, making it one of the largest ETFs in the disruptive technology category.

Defiance’s broader growth has been driven by adoption of its leveraged single-stock ETFs, income-oriented strategies, and targeted thematic funds. The firm continues to expand its ETF lineup with an emphasis on first-to-market ideas and differentiated fund structures.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading asset manager across thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to gain amplified long or short exposure without the need for a margin account.



IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The $8 billion AUM milestone reflects assets invested in ETFs issued by Defiance, including funds for which Defiance ETFs serves as the investment adviser as well as funds advised by unaffiliated third-party registered investment advisors. From a regulatory perspective, Defiance ETFs acts as the ETF issuer and, where applicable, the investment adviser, while also holding economic interests in certain ETFs for which it does not serve as the adviser.

Defiance ETFs acts as an investment adviser to certain exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and holds economic interests in additional ETFs for which it does not serve as an investment adviser.

Adviser Role: For ETFs where Defiance ETFs serves as the investment adviser, Defiance ETFs provides investment management services. These ETFs include SIXG, QTUM, JEDI and YBMN.

Economic Interest: For ETFs in which Defiance ETFs holds an economic interest but does not act as the investment adviser, Defiance ETFs may derive financial benefits related to its economic interest. These ETFs include QQQY, WDTE, IWMY, USOY, SPYT, QQQT, MSTX, SMST, SMCX, AVGX, LLYX, NVOX, XMAG, RIOX, SOFX, ORCX, IONX, HIMZ, RKLX, HOOX, RGTX, SMCZ, GLDY, MST, CVNX, PLTZ, SOUX, IONZ, OKLL, VSTL, AIPO, DKNX, QPUX, HOOI, HIMY, PLT, AMDU, SMCC, LLYZ, ANEL, ETHI, QLDY, OSCX, TRIL, QBTZ, RGTZ, LMNX, IRE, QSU, MPL, AVXX, HOOZ, BMNZ, DAMD, RKLZ, STSM, BU, OKLS, ONDL, BTFL, PLU, RKTL, LUNL, and LNOK.

For more information, please refer to the prospectus and statement of additional information of the respective ETF or call 833.333.9383.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. High ratings does not assure favorable performance.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

