National Policing Organization Calls for White House Public Safety Convening

Alexandria, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is deeply concerned by the current climate affecting public safety, the men and women who serve in law enforcement, and the communities that depend on fair and effective policing. Moments of national strain test the strength of our institutions and require leadership anchored in constitutional fidelity, professional judgment, and a commitment to the public good.

NOBLE believes public safety is best achieved through disciplined training, sound investigative practices, and coordinated efforts across all levels of government. Equally important is leadership that chooses restraint over escalation and clarity over rhetoric that divides. Words and actions matter—particularly in times of uncertainty—and must reinforce lawful processes, accountability, and public confidence.

As an organization founded on advancing justice, equity, and trust in policing, NOBLE affirms that constitutional protections are the cornerstone of legitimate law enforcement. Safeguarding individual rights while ensuring the safety of officers and the public are not competing interests; they are mutually dependent responsibilities that must guide every public safety decision.

NOBLE joins national law enforcement leaders in calling for meaningful, policy-level dialogue to address the challenges facing public safety today. We respectfully urge the White House to bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement executives to engage in thoughtful discussions aimed at strengthening coordination, reinforcing accountability, and charting a constructive path forward rooted in constitutional values.

NOBLE stands ready to contribute its experience, perspective, and leadership to this important effort in service of safer communities and a more just system of public safety.

“This moment demands leadership that is steady, principled, and grounded in the Constitution,” said Reneé Hall, President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “Public trust, officer safety, and community safety rise and fall together. The path forward must be shaped through respectful dialogue, sound policy, and a shared commitment to justice and the rule of law.”

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents almost 5,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.