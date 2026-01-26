Jersey Hired Reports on N.J. Unemployment: State Jobless Rate Hits 5.4%, Outpacing National Average Despite December Gains

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State’s leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, today released a comprehensive summary of the latest New Jersey labor market data. While the state saw a modest rebound in hiring to close out 2025, the unemployment rate remains a significant concern, holding steady at 5.4%, a full percentage point higher than the national average of 4.4%.

According to the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the New Jersey Department of Labor, the state added 5,700 jobs in December. However, this recovery follows a turbulent autumn marked by consecutive months of net job losses in October and November.

The National & Regional Gap

New Jersey’s 5.4% jobless rate positions the state as one of the most challenged labor markets in the country. In late 2025, New Jersey trailed only California (5.5%) and the District of Columbia (6.5%) in unemployment levels. While neighboring states like New York and Pennsylvania also experienced slight fluctuations, New Jersey's rate remains substantially higher than its regional peers and the U.S. figure of 4.6%.

Sectors in Flux: Gains vs. Losses

The data reveals a "tale of two economies" across the state's industries. While some sectors are showing resilience, legacy industries and seasonal trades are feeling the squeeze:

Growth Leaders: The Education and Health Services sector continues to be New Jersey’s strongest engine for growth, adding 2,800 jobs in December. Leisure and Hospitality (+3,000) and Professional and Business Services (+2,500) also showed late-year strength.

A Call to Action for NJ Talent

“The numbers tell us that while the 'Help Wanted' signs are still out there, the requirements for landing those roles are shifting,” said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director for Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. “With 13,000+ WARN-notice layoffs recorded in 2025 and hundreds more announced for early 2026, it is more critical than ever for New Jersey workers to pivot toward high-growth sectors like healthcare and specialized professional services.”

