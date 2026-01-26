Wireless Power Transfer Market Research Report 2026-2036: Opportunities in Automotive Wireless Charging, Dynamic In-road EV Charging, and Advanced Technologies Like Metamaterial-enhanced WPT

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Wireless Power Transfer Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an authoritative analysis of the rapidly evolving wireless power transfer (WPT) industry, providing decision-makers with critical insights into technology developments, market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and investment opportunities across near-field, mid-range, and far-field power transmission technologies.

This comprehensive report examines the complete wireless charging ecosystem, from established Qi-standard inductive coupling to breakthrough technologies including metamaterial-enhanced WPT, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), optical wireless power transfer (OWPT), underwater wireless power transfer (UWPT), and quantum charging systems.

The report features in-depth Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessments for all major wireless power technologies, enabling R&D teams and technology scouts to identify commercially viable solutions and promising research targets. Detailed analysis of global standards including WPC Qi/Qi2, AirFuel Alliance, NFC Forum, and SAE J2954 automotive standards provides essential guidance for product development and regulatory compliance across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets.

Strategic planners will benefit from granular market forecasts segmented by technology type (inductive coupling, magnetic resonance, RF/microwave, laser), application vertical (consumer electronics, automotive/EV, industrial, medical devices, space/defense), and geographic region. The competitive landscape analysis profiles 46 leading companies across the wireless power transfer value chain, from semiconductor suppliers to system integrators and emerging space solar power ventures.

The global wireless power transfer (WPT) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the proliferation of consumer electronics, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, and the expanding Internet of Things ecosystem. The market is segmented by technology into near-field, mid-range, and far-field power transfer solutions. Near-field inductive coupling dominates current market share, primarily driven by Qi-standard smartphone and wearable device charging. Magnetic resonance coupling represents the fastest-growing segment, particularly for electric vehicle applications where power levels of 3.7kW to 22kW enable practical automotive charging without physical connectors. Far-field technologies including RF, microwave, and laser power transmission remain in earlier commercialization stages but attract significant research investment for IoT sensor networks, drone powering, and space solar power applications.

By application, consumer electronics currently represents the largest market segment, encompassing smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earphones, and emerging laptop charging solutions. The automotive and electric vehicle segment is experiencing the most rapid growth, with major automakers including BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz offering factory-fitted wireless charging options. Dynamic wireless power transfer for in-road EV charging, while still in pilot phases across Sweden, Israel, and the United States, represents a potentially transformative application that could fundamentally alter electric vehicle infrastructure requirements.

Key market drivers include government clean energy initiatives, the push toward autonomous vehicles requiring hands-free charging, industrial automation demands for battery-free sensor networks, and growing consumer expectations for cable-free convenience. However, challenges persist including efficiency limitations at distance, cost premiums compared to wired solutions, standardization fragmentation between competing alliances, and regulatory complexity across jurisdictions. The successful resolution of these barriers, combined with emerging technologies such as metamaterial-enhanced efficiency, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, and quantum charging systems, positions the wireless power transfer market for sustained long-term expansion across multiple industry verticals.

Report Contents

Technology Overview & Analysis

Near-field power transfer technologies: electromagnetic induction (Qi standard), magnetic field resonance coupling, electrostatic/capacitive coupling

Mid-range power transfer: high-frequency magnetic resonance (6.78 MHz AirFuel), NFC charging (13.56 MHz)

Far-field power transfer: microwave power transmission, RF energy harvesting, laser power beaming

Emerging technologies: ultrasonic power supply, thermophotovoltaics (TPV), quantum charging systems

Advanced technologies: metamaterial-enhanced WPT, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), optical wireless power transfer (OWPT), underwater wireless power transfer (UWPT), simultaneous wireless information and power transfer (SWIPT), PT-symmetry systems

Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment

Comprehensive TRL framework and methodology

Assessment matrices for near-field (TRL 8-9), mid-range (TRL 6-8), far-field (TRL 4-7), and emerging technologies (TRL 1-4)

Technology challenges analysis: efficiency limitations, EMI mitigation, safety barriers, cost reduction pathways, standardization gaps

Standards & Regulatory Landscape

Wireless Power Consortium (WPC): Qi, Qi2, Ki standards

AirFuel Alliance: Resonance (6.78 MHz), RF standards

NFC Forum wireless charging specifications

Automotive standards: SAE J2954, ISO 19363, IEC 61980, China GB/T

Regional regulations: FCC (USA), CE Marking (Europe), TELEC/MIC (Japan), SRRC (China)

Application Market Analysis

Consumer electronics: smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops

Automotive and electric vehicles: static wireless EV charging, dynamic wireless power transfer (DWPT), in-cabin charging

Industrial applications: AGVs, autonomous mobile robots, IIoT sensors

Medical devices: implantable devices (pacemakers, neural stimulators), consumer medical devices

Infrastructure and public spaces: airports, hotels, furniture-integrated charging, smart cities

Space and defense: space solar power systems (SSPS), drone power supply, military applications

Underwater applications: AUVs, subsea docking stations, offshore platforms

Market Size & Forecast (2018-2036)

Global market overview with historical data and 10-year projections

Segmentation by technology type, application vertical, and geographic region

Market drivers: EV adoption, IoT proliferation, government initiatives, consumer demand

Market barriers: efficiency limitations, cost premiums, standardization fragmentation, regulatory concerns

Future Research Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Technology development roadmaps through 2040

Integration with 5G/6G networks and SWIPT

AI and IoT convergence for smart WPT systems

Sustainable energy applications and carbon footprint reduction

Space-based power systems: LEO constellations, orbital data centers, inter-satellite power transfer

Quantum technologies: quantum batteries, entanglement-based power transfer

Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles including company overview, technology focus, products/solutions, recent developments, partnerships, and funding status

Aeterlink

Aetherflux

Apple Inc.

Aquila

Astrobotic

Electreon

Emrod

Energous Corporation

Go Power Platforms

GuRu Wireless

HEVO Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Induct EV

Infrgy

Magneks

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT)

NuCurrent Inc.

ORiS

Ossia Inc.

Overview Energy

Panasonic

Plugless Power (Evatran)

Powercast Corporation

PowerLight Technologies

Prime Movr LLC

