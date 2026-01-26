Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Amendment to AIR MILES® Licenses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB.A) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary AM Royalties Limited Partnership (“AM LP”) has entered into an amendment agreement (the “Amendment”) with Air Miles Loyalty Inc. (“Air Miles”) and the Bank of Montreal (“BMO”) to amend the terms of the two license agreements pursuant to which the AIR MILES® trademarks and related intellectual property are licensed to Air Miles (collectively, the “Licenses”).

The terms of Licenses have been amended to provide a 10-year, fixed annual royalty payment of $3,925,000, paid quarterly. The royalty will grow at a rate of 2.42% per annum commencing on February 1, 2027, and each February 1st thereafter during the term. The royalty payments are now guaranteed by BMO.

AM LP will have the right to sell, license or otherwise monetize the AIR MILES® trademarks to any other party on or after February 1, 2032. Air Miles will have the right on or after February 1, 2032, to buy-out the remaining term of the Licenses and acquire the intellectual property related to the AIR MILES® Reward Program, but not the AIR MILES® trademarks, for a cash payment equal to the net present value of the remaining royalty payments at such time.

As disclosed by BMO in its news release of today’s date, BMO is transitioning from the AIR MILES® Reward Program to a new loyalty program.

Sean Morrison, CEO of DIV stated, “The Amendment is a superior economic outcome for DIV. Royalty payments from Air Miles have eroded steadily over many years (to a new low of $3.2 million in 2025) and, without the Amendment, would have been expected to continue to erode with the ongoing loss of sponsors. DIV will now be entitled to aggregate royalty payments of $3.925 million in the first year of the term and approximately $43.8 million of total royalty payments over the next 10 years, guaranteed by BMO. The Amendment increases the annual royalty payment by over 20% and turns DIV’s weakest performing royalty into among its strongest, on a risk adjusted basis. DIV and Air Miles, as long-time partners, worked together in an amicable and expedited manner to negotiate the Amendment to facilitate this transition.”

The above summary of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the Amendment, a copy of which will be filed by DIV under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in due course.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube + Tires, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, BarBurrito, Cheba Hut and AIR MILES® trademarks. Mr. Lube + Tires is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is a home care provider with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchisee supplemental education services. Stratus Building Solutions is a leading commercial cleaning service franchise company providing comprehensive janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services primarily in the United States. BarBurrito is the largest quick service Mexican restaurant food chain in Canada. Cheba Hut is a fast casual toasted sub sandwich franchise with locations in the United States. AIR MILES® is a Canadian loyalty program.

DIV’s objective is to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV intends to continue to pay a predictable and stable monthly dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend over time, in each case as cash flow per share allows.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” or “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, ”project”, “should”, “believe”, “confident”, “plan” and “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and financial outlook, although not all forward-looking information and financial outlook contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking information and financial outlook in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements made in relation to: the expected amount of the royalty to be paid by Air Miles under the Amendment; the possibility of AM LP selling, licensing or otherwise monetizing the AIR MILES® trademarks in the future; the right of Air Miles to buy out the remaining term of the Licenses pursuant to the Amendment; BMO transitioning the AIR MILES® Reward Program to a new loyalty program; DIV’s expectation that the royalties under the Licenses would have continued to erode without the Amendment due to the ongoing loss of sponsors; DIV’s objective to continue to pay predictable and stable monthly dividends to shareholders; and DIV’s corporate objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of DIV to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook.

DIV believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information and financial outlook included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular there can be no assurance that: Air Miles or BMO will make the required royalty payments under the Amendment; if Air Miles buys out the remaining term of the Licenses pursuant to the Amendment that DIV will be able to deploy the proceeds therefrom on an accretive and timely basis; DIV will be able to make monthly dividend payments to the holders of its common shares; or DIV will achieve any of its corporate objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and financial outlook included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking information and financial outlook should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting DIV’s business and the businesses of its royalty partners can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2025 and in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, copies of each of which are available under DIV’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In formulating the forward-looking information and financial outlook contained herein, management has assumed that, among other things: Air Miles and BMO will make all required royalty payments under the Amendment; DIV will be able to deploy the proceeds from any exercise by Air Miles of its right to buy out the remaining term of the Licenses on an accretive and timely basis; DIV will generate sufficient cash flows from its royalties to service its debt and pay dividends to shareholders; the business and economic conditions affecting DIV and its royalty partners will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitute a “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to assist investors in understanding the potential financial impact of the Amendment on DIV.

All of the forward-looking information and financial outlook in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, DIV. The forward-looking information and financial outlook included in this news release is presented as of the date of this news release and DIV assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

