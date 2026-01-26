Life Support Pressure Vessels Market Trends and Global Opportunity Outlook, 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Support Pressure Vessels Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics, detailed segments, trends, and strategic opportunities. It serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the current and future scenarios of the life support pressure vessels industry, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.





The life support pressure vessels market, a critical component in maintaining human life in extreme environments, has experienced robust growth recently. From a market size of $2.33 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $2.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historic growth is driven by the increased usage in aerospace and underwater operations, advancements in hyperbaric oxygen chamber technologies, and industrial applications demanding escape cylinders. Additionally, developments in high-strength materials and the expansion of medical hyperbaric therapy have fueled market demand.

Forecasts indicate that by 2030, the market will expand to $3.25 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This is attributed to rising demand for innovative life support vessels in commercial spaceflight and exploration, increased investment in hyperbaric facilities, and the adoption of lightweight composites enhancing safety. Technological advancements are improving vessel monitoring and pressure regulation, while high-altitude and deep-sea operations necessitate reliable gas mixing vessels. Trends include the demand for portable emergency systems, the rise of multi-layer safety-engineered vessels, and enhanced pressure control technologies.

Space travel activities, driven by advancements in reusable rocket technology, are a significant growth catalyst, ensuring a reliable environment for astronauts by regulating essential gases. According to the Space Foundation, the global space economy reached $570 billion in 2023. This growth underscores the increasing role of life support pressure vessels in space missions.

Industry leaders are innovating next-generation pressure vessels emphasizing reliability, weight efficiency, and operational safety. An example is Collins Aerospace's OxyJump NG oxygen supply system, which offers significant weight reduction and enhanced performance for military parachutists. This system represents a leap in technology, integrating impact-resistant designs and precision regulation.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market. In July 2023, L3Harris Technologies acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to enhance its capabilities in national security missions, including space exploration, by incorporating critical subsystems like propulsion engines and high-performance pressure vessels.

Key report elements include:

Market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation with in-depth geographical and country breakdowns.

Supply chain insights highlighting upstream raw materials and competitive analysis across the chain.

Emerging trends such as digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

Regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes that define market boundaries.

Forecasting based on significant influencing factors like AI evolution, geopolitical conflicts, and trade tariffs.

Broad Market Overview:

Markets covered include cylindrical, spherical, composite, and multi-layer pressure vessels, with materials ranging from carbon fiber to steel.

Applications span from healthcare environments to defense, commercial, and research institutions.

Companies and Regions

Gain insights into leading companies like The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation. Geographical coverage spans Australia to the USA and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East.

Data and Delivery Options

Access a five-year historical analysis alongside a ten-year forecast, presented in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats. Subscribers also benefit from bi-annual data updates, report customization, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Life Support Pressure Vessels market report include:

