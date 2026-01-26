GCC Construction Equipment Industry Research Report 2025-2030: LNG Expansion, Infrastructure Megaprojects, and Renewable Energy Investments Fuel Demand

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Construction Equipment Market was sized at 68,499 Units in 2024, and is projected to reach 94,499 Units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.51%.



Governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to prioritize urban growth and diversification, with Dubai's long-term 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Saudi Vision 2030-linked mega-projects fuelling ongoing project pipelines that require extensive fleets of earthmoving, lifting, and paving equipment.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the GCC construction equipment market in 2024. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The countries in the GCC region are investing in various public infrastructure projects that is expected to drive demand for earthmoving equipment, including crawler excavators.

On the other hand, demand for material handling equipment is also growing due to the booming manufacturing sector, driving the development of warehouses and logistics parks across the region.

The forklifts and telescopic handler segment holds the largest share among material handling equipment in the GCC region, driven by ongoing and upcoming warehouse developments. Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a regional logistics powerhouse with significant warehouse developments across key industrial zones. Saudi Arabia's logistics and warehouse sector underwent a rapid transformation, fueled by numerous economic reforms under Vision 2030, surging e-commerce activity, and growing investor confidence. The country has positioned itself as a regional and global logistics powerhouse, with more than $267 billion in investments being planned by 2030 and $53.2 billion already deployed in April 2025.

The road construction equipment segment is estimated to reach $24.7 million by value by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.31%. Road roller sales are high in the GCC region in response to the rising renovation and expansion of transport networks. Several countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are investing in large-scale transport infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity and trade, both within their borders and with neighbouring countries.

In 2024, the Ministry of Transport in Saudi Arabia announced plans for various road construction projects. Public infrastructure development will be a major focus in 2025, with the government planning 1,000 infrastructure and road construction initiatives. Construction equipment utilization in the construction industry by end-user (volume) has the largest market share in 2024. The government has invested heavily in infrastructure projects, including transportation networks, housing developments, and urban expansion, to support economic diversification

GCC CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Cranes for LNG Projects

Qatar Energy has finalized a cooperation agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the North Field East (NFE) expansion in Qatar, the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in history. Sinopec, in collaboration with SANY Heavy Machinery, showcased three large-tonnage crawler cranes at the project site; in June 2023, Sinopec completed the first lift.

Qatar is enhancing its LNG production capacity to meet the rising demand in key Asian and European markets, alongside making strategic investments in offshore projects to boost oil production.

Surge in Used Wheel Loaders for Waste-to-Energy Generation Projects

The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) has initiated a significant waste-to-fuel project in Saudi Arabia, aimed at converting municipal solid waste into renewable energy. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to reduce dependence on landfills and supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.

The project will employ advanced waste-to-energy technologies, such as gasification and pyrolysis, to convert waste into synthetic gas and other valuable byproducts. These byproducts can be used to generate electricity or produce chemicals and fuels. This approach not only supports sustainable waste management but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting a circular economy.

Increased Investments in Public Infrastructure and the Real Estate Sector

The construction sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is one of the fastest-growing industries as compared with others such as energy, manufacturing, logistics, and power generation. There is a significant number of projects in the pipeline; this includes expansion initiatives in the production capacity of the oil & gas sector, new residential and commercial real estate development initiatives, upgrades in the transport, power, and water systems, as well as major industrial projects.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to diversify the economy through extensive infrastructure projects, many of which are ahead of schedule. This initiative includes the construction of Neom, a $500 billion megacity, along with other ambitious projects like The Line.

The growth in these sectors is driving the demand for construction equipment, leading to a significant boost in the market. As large-scale projects continue, the sale of construction equipment is expected to rise due to the increased need for advanced machinery and technology to support these developments.

Surge in Renewable Energy Projects

In Saudi Arabia, the recent signing of power purchase agreements for 5,500 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects marks a significant milestone in its renewable energy strategy. This initiative includes three major solar PV projects, contributing to the country's goal of achieving a renewable energy capacity of 20 GW by the end of 2024.

These developments are expected to stimulate the demand for material handling equipment, particularly as the projects move into construction phases; this will require extensive logistical and material handling solutions to manage the large-scale deployment of solar panels and associated infrastructure.

By 2030, renewable energy is projected to account for 18% of Qatar's power generation, up from the current 5%. This increase aligns with Qatar's National Renewable Energy Strategy, which aims to reach a capacity of 4 GW from centralized projects and 200 MW from distributed projects.

Overall, these continuous investments in the renewable energy sector are expected to boost the demand for material handling equipment across the GCC market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Construction Cost across GCC Countries

Construction costs are rising sharply worldwide, including in the GCC countries. Several factors contribute to this trend, with inflation remaining a primary concern for the industry, despite some signs of moderation toward the end of 2024.

The stability of oil prices provides some reassurance; however, volatility persists, affecting developer confidence. Additionally, regulations on sustainability are becoming stricter across the Gulf region, particularly in light of events such as Dubai hosting COP 28. While these measures aim for long-term decarbonization and cost reductions in operations, initial compliance costs are increasing.

The region is grappling with limited resources and skills, exacerbated by fierce competition for skilled labour, particularly between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Since the middle of 2024, raw material costs, including steel, cement, and concrete, have surged in both countries, further driving construction expenses.

Overdependency on the Hydrocarbon Industry

Saudi Arabia's economy is heavily dependent on its hydrocarbon industry, generating 80% of its revenue from oil exports; the country accounted for approximately 40% of the country's GDP in 2024. Despite government efforts to promote the non-hydrocarbon sectors, the economy remains reliant on the oil & gas industry. This trend is prevalent among other countries in the Gulf region that depend significantly on oil revenue.

Oil prices are volatile and can be adversely affected by various external factors, including fluctuations in supply and demand, political conflicts, tensions between countries, and growing environmental concerns worldwide. Therefore, overreliance on the oil & gas industry can hinder economic independence in the long run.

A continuous decline in energy prices in the region is estimated to impede the growth of the construction and manufacturing industries, negatively impacting the demand for construction equipment in the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr, XCMG and SANY are the front-runners in the region's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the GCC market.

Terex, Tadano, Manitou, & Yanmar are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the GCC market.

Kubota, JCB, Kobelco, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, CNH Industrials, LiuGong, Zoomlion, & Develon are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the GCC market.

Kato Works, Wacker Neuson, AUSA, and Sumitomo have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the GCC construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the GCC construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the GCC construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the GCC construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the GCC construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 68499 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 94499 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Middle East

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

JCB

Liebherr

Kobelco

Zoomlion

Other Prominent Vendors

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

DEVELON

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Manitou

BOMAG GmbH

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

AUSA

Wacker Neuson SE

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

JLG Industries

Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)

CNH Industrial N.V.

Distributor Profiles

TaT Hong

United Tractors

Multicranes Perkasa

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

Segmentation by Region

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Rest of GCC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq5tgo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment