Poland Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Report 2025-2027: Investment Funds, Insurance Reserves, and Pension Assets is Expected to Experience Accelerated Growth

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. Analysis covers the main pillars of the market, including: mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. The report also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2025-2027. The data has been presented in a form of horizontal presentation.

Poland possesses the largest investment funds sector in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with over EUR 95 billion in assets under management. Recently, despite the rapid growth of fund assets, Poland's share of the region's total AuM amounted to 43% in Q3 2025. However, despite maintaining the highest absolute market value, Poland lags behind some of its regional peers in terms of asset value per capita (EUR 2.6k) and assets relative to GDP (11.2%) as of Q3 2025.

The outlook. The asset management market, comprising three main segments - investment funds, insurance reserves, and pension assets - is expected to experience accelerated growth. By December 2027, total assets under management (AuM) are projected to hit nearly PLN 1.2 trillion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market

Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2/3Q 2025

Assets under management evolution by segment, 2021-2Q 2025

Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 3Q 2025

3. Investment Funds

CEE 8 Investment fund industry -size vs. growth matrix, 2023-3Q25

CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 3Q25

Evolution of assets by type of fund (open, closed, etc.), 2021-3Q25

Number of fund managers and number of funds, 2021-2Q25

Asset mix (for open and for closed funds), 2021 & 2Q25

Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q25

Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2021-3Q25

Top fund managers by client count, 3Q25

Top fund managers by new sales, 1-3Q25

Fund sales/distribution platforms, 3Q25

Investment fund assets flows, 1Q22-3Q25

Asset flows by type of fund, 1-3Q25

Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo-scope, open vs. closed, 2023-2Q25

Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2021-2Q25

Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within total savings of households, 2021-2Q25

Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households, outstanding value, 2021-1H25

Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Nov. 2025

Profitability tree for fund managers (ratios), 2022-1H25

Revenues and costs of fund managers (values), 1H25

Top players' profiles -PKO TFI

Top players' profiles -PZU TFI

Top players' profiles -Goldman Sachs TFI

Top players' profiles -Pekao TFI

M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland

4. Pension Funds

Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)

Pillar II: (OFE) -Assets, members, managers 2021-3Q25

Pillar II: (OFE) -Managers' profitability tree, 2022-2Q25

Pillar III -Summary, all products 3rd pillar products, 2022-2Q25

Pillar III: (PPK) -assets, members, managers, 2021-1H25

5. Insurance Assets

Technical reserves by type evolution, 2021-1H25

Technical reserves by segment (life/nl) and by company, 2024

Profitability of non-life insurers, 2021-1H25

Profitability of life insurers, 2021-1H25

6. Forecasts

Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2025F-2027F

Upcoming legislative initiative: OKI Accounts - 2026 plans

7. Notes on methodology

