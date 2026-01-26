Despite cost constraints, employers continue to invest in leave programs, WTW survey finds

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly three-quarters (73%) of U.S. employers plan to enhance their leave programs over the next two years, according to new research from WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. Employers cite improving the employee experience (67%) and strengthening attraction and retention (60%) as the top drivers behind these planned enhancements.

WTW’s 2025 Absence, Disability and Medical Leave Survey finds organizations are expanding multiple forms of time-away benefits to better meet workforce needs. Today, more than four in five employers offer parental leave, and 16% expect to enrich those programs. Similarly, 18% of employers plan to expand bereavement leave by increasing duration or broadening eligibility. The most significant growth is anticipated in caregiver leave, which is expected to nearly double—from 22% to 39%—over the next two years.

“Leave programs have become a strategic differentiator for employers competing for talent,” said Alex Henry, Group Benefits Leader, WTW. “Enhancing leave programs can be a cost-effective way to improve well-being, strengthen culture and meet the evolving expectations of a modern workforce.”

While investment in leave benefits is increasing, employers continue to face meaningful challenges. Nearly half (49%) report program administration as their biggest obstacle, followed by integration of leave systems (39%) and managing workforce availability amid rising leave incidence (38%).

Interest in unlimited paid time off (PTO) is also on the rise. Currently, 15% of employers offer unlimited PTO to exempt employees, up from 12% two years ago, and 18% expect to offer it within the next two years. Adoption is higher among directors and executives: 27% of employers offer unlimited PTO today, with nearly one-third (32%) planning to do so by 2028.

To address operational and compliance pressures, more employers are outsourcing leave administration. Today, 72% outsource State and Federal Family and Medical Leave administration, up from 64% in 2023, and 82% expect to outsource within two years. Outsourcing of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) functions is also increasing, rising from 27% two years ago to a projected 46% within two years.

Employers are simultaneously exploring the role of artificial intelligence in the leave experience. Although two-thirds (66%) remain uncertain about how AI is used today, nearly 70% express openness to using AI for routine case-management tasks—signaling opportunity for future innovation.

“Compliance requirements are growing more complex each year, particularly for employers managing multi-state workforces,” said Henry. “Organizations that modernize their programs and administration models are better positioned to meet employee expectations, manage risk and remain competitive.”

About the survey

A total of 585 employers participated in WTW’s 2025 Absence, Disability and Medical Leave Survey, conducted from late October to mid-November 2025. Survey respondents employ a combined 8 million employees.

