Europe Data Center Colocation Outlook Report 2025-2030: Market to Witness Investments of $144+ Billion

The Europe Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 9.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35.73 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.82%.

The Europe data center colocation market is expected to witness cumulative investments of approximately $144.03 billion, of which, the Western Europe is slated to account for around $101.51 billion, representing around 70.48% of the overall investment share in the European region, followed by Nordics that contributed for approximately 20.60% of Europe data center colocation investments, and Central and Eastern European region contributed for around 8.92% of the investments in the region.

In the European region, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, Global Switch, CyrusOne, Ark Data Centres, and other colocation companies were the major contributors that accounted for generate significant share of colocation revenue in the Europe data center colocation market in 2024. Europe is also experiencing the entry of several new entrants that are expanding their footprints into the European countries to develop and operate their data centers for addressing the growing demands for colocation services across the European countries.



As the adoption of artificial intelligence is increasing significantly, European countries are slated to experience the development of advanced AI-ready data centers featuring clusters of advanced GPUs, high-density racks delivering rack power densities of over 50 kW, advanced liquid cooling technologies, and higher IT load capacities to support artificial intelligence workloads processing and high-performance computing efficiently in the forthcoming years.



Colocation operators will require huge amounts of electricity to process artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Therefore, the colocation service providers across European countries are slated to invest in developing advanced data centers that can deliver higher IT capacities in the upcoming years. This trend is expected to significantly increase the demand for industrial electricity across European countries, and we believe it will lead to an increase in the costs of industrial electricity significantly over the next five years across European countries.



In European countries, enterprises across a wide range of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and others, are preferring to transfer their less critical data and workloads to the cloud platforms. We expect the cloud companies will seek to lease wholesale colocation space to host large data from multiple users in the European region in the upcoming years, which is slated to create several growth opportunities for wholesale colocation companies operating across the European nations over the next three to five years.



The factors like supply chain disruptions, lack of skilled workforce, water scarcity challenges, poor grid infrastructure across the rural areas and power scarcity in major European hubs are hampering the growth and development of the Europe data center colocation market. The governments across the member states of the European Union are addressing these challenges by upskilling current labour with advanced technologies, attracting foreign workforce, encouraging domestic manufacturing of critical data center components, investing in enhancing grid infrastructure across the European countries and introducing water-efficient technologies to support data center growth across the European countries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 460 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Europe

