Europe Data Center Colocation Outlook Report 2025-2030: Market to Witness Investments of $144+ Billion

The Europe Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 9.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35.73 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.82%.
The Europe data center colocation market is expected to witness cumulative investments of approximately $144.03 billion, of which, the Western Europe is slated to account for around $101.51 billion, representing around 70.48% of the overall investment share in the European region, followed by Nordics that contributed for approximately 20.60% of Europe data center colocation investments, and Central and Eastern European region contributed for around 8.92% of the investments in the region.
In the European region, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, Global Switch, CyrusOne, Ark Data Centres, and other colocation companies were the major contributors that accounted for generate significant share of colocation revenue in the Europe data center colocation market in 2024. Europe is also experiencing the entry of several new entrants that are expanding their footprints into the European countries to develop and operate their data centers for addressing the growing demands for colocation services across the European countries.
As the adoption of artificial intelligence is increasing significantly, European countries are slated to experience the development of advanced AI-ready data centers featuring clusters of advanced GPUs, high-density racks delivering rack power densities of over 50 kW, advanced liquid cooling technologies, and higher IT load capacities to support artificial intelligence workloads processing and high-performance computing efficiently in the forthcoming years.
Colocation operators will require huge amounts of electricity to process artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Therefore, the colocation service providers across European countries are slated to invest in developing advanced data centers that can deliver higher IT capacities in the upcoming years. This trend is expected to significantly increase the demand for industrial electricity across European countries, and we believe it will lead to an increase in the costs of industrial electricity significantly over the next five years across European countries.
In European countries, enterprises across a wide range of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and others, are preferring to transfer their less critical data and workloads to the cloud platforms. We expect the cloud companies will seek to lease wholesale colocation space to host large data from multiple users in the European region in the upcoming years, which is slated to create several growth opportunities for wholesale colocation companies operating across the European nations over the next three to five years.
The factors like supply chain disruptions, lack of skilled workforce, water scarcity challenges, poor grid infrastructure across the rural areas and power scarcity in major European hubs are hampering the growth and development of the Europe data center colocation market. The governments across the member states of the European Union are addressing these challenges by upskilling current labour with advanced technologies, attracting foreign workforce, encouraging domestic manufacturing of critical data center components, investing in enhancing grid infrastructure across the European countries and introducing water-efficient technologies to support data center growth across the European countries.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Europe data center colocation market?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe data center colocation market?
- What are the key trends in the Europe data center colocation market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe data center colocation market by 2030?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe data center colocation market by 2030?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|460
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$35.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
EUROPE DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Data Center Colocation Operators
- 3data Premium Data Centers
- Play Business Solutions
- Aire Networks
- AQ Compute
- Ark Data Centres
- Artnet
- Aruba SpA
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- atNorth
- Atomdata
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- Blue
- Bulk Infrastructure
- China Mobile International
- CloudHQ
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Data4
- DataCenter United
- Datum Datacentres
- DENV-R
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty
- Green
- Green Mountain
- Serverfarm
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- K2 STRATEGIC
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- LCL Data Centers
- Linxdatacenter
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- MERLIN Properties
- MTS
- Nation Data Center
- Nehos
- Nscale
- NTT DATA
- OpCore
- Penta Infra
- PHOCEA DC
- Polar
- Pure Data Centres Group
- QTS Data Centers
- Rostelecom
- Selectel
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- STORESPEED
- Switch
- Telehouse
- Thesee DataCenter
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Yondr Group
New Entrants
- ECO-LocaXion
- 1911 Data Centers
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- SWI Group
- Apatura
- Apto
- Arcem
- Aroundtown SA
- Art Data Centres
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- AVAIO Digital Partners
- Blue Star
- Box2Bit
- Brookfield
- Caineal LLP
- Corscale Data Centers
- DAMAC Digital
- DATA CASTLE
- Data Center Partners
- DayOne
- Northtree Investment Management
- DATA for MED
- dataR GmbH
- DC01UK
- Deep Green
- Digital Reef
- Digital Land & Development
- EdgeMode
- EdgeNebula
- Edora
- EID LLP
- Elementica
- Elite UK REIT
- Energia Group
- EngineNode
- G42
- evroc
- BADEN CLOUD
- FCDC Corp
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Goodman
- GreenScale Data Centres
- GREYKITE
- ICADE
- iGenius
- Kevlinx Data Centers
- Compass Datacenters
- Keysource and Namsos DataSenter
- Kennedy Wilson
- Latos Data Centres
- Liberum Navitas
- Lidl
- Link Park Heathrow
- Mainova WebHouse
- Mistral AI
- Edged
- Greystoke
- NETHITS IT SOLUTIONS
- Norwich Research Park
- Nostrum Group
- Origin Energy Services & Woodland Investment Management
- Panattoni
- PATRIZIA SE
- PGIM Real Estate
- Polarnode
- Portland Trust
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- Quetta Data Centers
- Red Admiral DC
- Regant
- Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
- Sarenet
- SDC Capital Partners
- SEGRO plc
- Servecentric
- Sesterce
- Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
- Stoneshield Capital
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Oy
- Skygard
- Templus
- Thylander
- Tritax Group
- Valencia Digital Port Connect
- Valore Group
- VDR & Colliers
- VITALI SPA
- WS Computing AS
- X5 Group
- XTX Markets
- Yandex
- Wilton International
- CompassForge Ventures
Segmentation by Colocation Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
