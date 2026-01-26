Interarch Jobs LLC Issues Formal Critique of Rep. Harriet Hageman’s Legislative Record, Citing "Anti-Growth" Policies for Wyoming Business

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interarch Jobs LLC, a Wyoming-formed global talent and technology firm and parent company to brands including Jersey Hired today released a statement outlining its opposition to the current legislative trajectory of the U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman.

As a Sheridan-based entity that operates major employment infrastructure across the United States and internationally, Interarch Jobs LLC asserts that Representative Hageman’s recent voting record and policy stance, particularly regarding remote work, federal workforce stability, and out-of-state investment, represent a significant threat to the modern Wyoming economy.

A Record at Odds with the Modern Workforce

Interarch Jobs LLC highlights several key areas where Hageman’s performance in the 119th Congress has failed to align with the interests of Wyoming-based companies that compete in a globalized market:

Opposition to Remote Work Flexibility: In late 2025, Rep. Hageman aggressively championed amendments to block federal remote work agreements and has consistently criticized the "remote work culture." As a company that facilitates thousands of placements in the built environment, healthcare and technology sectors, Interarch Jobs LLC views this stance as antiquated. Remote and hybrid work are essential tools for Wyoming businesses to attract coastal talent and keep Wyoming-raised professionals living within the state.

In late 2025, Rep. Hageman aggressively championed amendments to block federal remote work agreements and has consistently criticized the "remote work culture." As a company that facilitates thousands of placements in the built environment, healthcare and technology sectors, Interarch Jobs LLC views this stance as antiquated. Remote and hybrid work are essential tools for Wyoming businesses to attract coastal talent and keep Wyoming-raised professionals living within the state. Indifference to Federal Layoffs: During recent legislative sessions, Hageman has supported massive rescission packages and departmental "efficiency" cuts without providing a transition plan for the thousands of Wyomingites employed by federal agencies. Interarch Jobs LLC believes that a "burn-it-down" approach to the federal workforce destabilizes the local service economy and harms small businesses that rely on those consumers.

During recent legislative sessions, Hageman has supported massive rescission packages and departmental "efficiency" cuts without providing a transition plan for the thousands of Wyomingites employed by federal agencies. Interarch Jobs LLC believes that a "burn-it-down" approach to the federal workforce destabilizes the local service economy and harms small businesses that rely on those consumers. Land Management vs. Economic Diversification: While Hageman focuses heavily on traditional extraction industries, her legislative efforts have largely ignored the needs of Wyoming’s growing "Silicon Prairie" and professional services sectors. By prioritizing the sale of federal lands over investments in digital infrastructure and workforce development, she is failing to diversify Wyoming’s economic future.

While Hageman focuses heavily on traditional extraction industries, her legislative efforts have largely ignored the needs of Wyoming’s growing "Silicon Prairie" and professional services sectors. By prioritizing the sale of federal lands over investments in digital infrastructure and workforce development, she is failing to diversify Wyoming’s economic future. National Political Ambition over Local Service: With Hageman’s 2026 U.S. Senate campaign already underway, her focus has shifted toward national partisan rhetoric rather than the practical, bipartisan solutions required to solve Wyoming’s housing and rural healthcare crises.





Statement from Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Interarch Jobs LLC:

"Interarch Jobs LLC was formed in Wyoming because we believe in the state’s potential to lead the nation in business innovation. However, a leader who treats the modern workforce with hostility and views constituents as 'hysterical' is not a fit for the Wyoming we are trying to build. Harriet Hageman’s record suggests she is more interested in a national spotlight than in the economic health of the Wyoming businesses—like ours—that operate on a global stage. We need a representative who understands that Wyoming’s strength lies in its ability to adapt, not just its ability to obstruct."

Interarch Jobs LLC remains committed to the Wyoming business community and will continue to advocate for policies that support job creation, digital-first work environments, and the protection of the state's unique economic landscape.

