Microarrays Market Size to Accumulate Around USD 10.72 Billion by 2033, Driven by Expanding Genomics Research and Advanced Diagnostic Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Microarrays Market is projected to be USD 6.16 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% during the forecast period 2026-2033. The Microarrays Market is growing steadily as the pharmaceutical, biotech, and research sectors are adopting microarray technology for high-throughput genomic and proteomic analysis.

Microarrays Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 6.16 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 10.72 Billion

CAGR: 7.24% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Request a Free Microarrays Market Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9129

The U.S. Microarrays Market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2025 and is likely to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.08%. This is driven by the adoption of genomics and proteomics research tools, growing investments in drug discovery, and the adoption of microarrays in clinical diagnostics. The advanced research infrastructure, strong funding, and presence of leading life sciences companies continue to make the United States a significant contributor to market revenue.

Rising Adoption of Genomics and Proteomics Research Drives the Market Growth

The microarrays market is gaining traction with the growing demand for high-throughput analysis in drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and biomarker identification. The rising interest in precision medicine, cancer research, and infectious disease profiling is also propelling the adoption of microarrays in laboratories.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising adoption of genomics and proteomics research platforms

Growing demand for drug discovery and biomarker analysis

Increasing use of microarrays in disease diagnostics

Advancements in data analysis software and bioinformatics

Expanding applications in personalized and precision medicine

Segment Highlights

By Product & Service:

The Consumables segment led the market with a 54.2% share in 2025, due to the steady demand for reagents and arrays. The Software & Services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% through 2025, due to the complexity of data analysis and the integration of bioinformatics platforms.

By Type:

DNA Microarrays accounted for the largest market share of 48.7%, owing to their extensive use in gene expression studies and genotyping. Protein Microarrays are expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% in the coming years due to their increasing applications in proteomics and biomarker discovery.

By Application:

Drug Discovery contributed 36.9% of the total revenue in 2025, thanks to the widespread use of microarrays in target discovery and toxicity analysis. Disease Diagnostics will see the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.1%, due to the increasing need for early and accurate disease diagnosis.

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies accounted for the largest market share of 41.5%, and Diagnostic Laboratories are projected to register the highest growth rate of 10.8% CAGR, driven by the rising use of microarray-based diagnostic assays.

Need Any Customization Research on Microarrays Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9129

North America Dominates While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America represented 43.00% of the overall market in 2025, due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of genomics and proteomics research, and presence of key market players. The extensive R&D work, well-established biotech and pharma sectors, and government support further strengthened the dominance of this region in microarray technology.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.54% from 2026 to 2033. This is due to growing investments in biotechnology and personalized medicine, rising research activities, growing healthcare infrastructure, and government support for genomics research in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the Microarrays Market Companies are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

Arrayit Corporation

Phalanx Biotech Group

RayBiotech, Inc.

LC Sciences

Microarrays, Inc.

Eurofins Genomics LLC

SCHOTT MINIFAB (SCHOTT AG)

Takara Bio Inc.

GE Healthcare

Creative Biolabs / CD Genomics

Applied Microarrays, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Illumina introduced the Infinium XT Microarray Suite, a high-throughput and scalable platform for large-scale population genomics and biobanking.

introduced the Infinium XT Microarray Suite, a high-throughput and scalable platform for large-scale population genomics and biobanking. In 2023, Thermo Fisher The company expanded its cytogenomics product line with the CytoScan XON Plus Assay, a high-resolution microarray for the detection of postnatal, prenatal, and oncology copy number variation.

Purchase the Microarrays Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9129

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLOUD-BASED MICROARRAY DATA ANALYSIS ADOPTION METRICS – assists in understanding the trend of adopting cloud platforms for scalable, collaborative, and cost-effective microarray data analysis.

GROWTH INDICATORS FOR AI & ML-DRIVEN ANALYTICS WORKFLOW – assists in monitoring the increasing application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the accuracy and speed of data interpretation.

MICROARRAY DATA VOLUME GENERATION BENCHMARKS – assists you in evaluating the intensity of data per experiment, which has implications for the infrastructure required for storage, computing, and bioinformatics.

SOFTWARE USAGE MIX ANALYSIS (OPEN-SOURCE VS. PROPRIETARY) – assists you in assessing user preference, cost sensitivity, and vendor lock-in risk for bioinformatics software.

BIOINFORMATICS SP

DATA ANALYTICS MATURITY & DIGITAL READINESS SCORES – assists in identifying markets and institutions that possess strong bioinformatics capabilities and higher adoption potential.

About the Report

The Microarrays Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:

Market size and forecasts (2022–2033)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges

Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

Access Complete Report Details of Microarrays Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/microarrays-market-9129

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to provide clients with the knowledge required to operate in changing market conditions. We deliver accurate market data, consumer insights, and strategic analysis to support confident decision-making.