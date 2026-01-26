CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Investors: March 13, 2026 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Were you affected by investment losses in CRWV securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025?

Affected Investor Losses Summary

CoreWeave, Inc. securities fraud class action filed

Purchasers or acquirers of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) securities

Seeking recovery of investment losses for material misstatements and/or omissions (as alleged) from March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) can assist at no cost to investor

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave”) (NASDAQ: CRWV) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is March 13, 2026.

Action: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Company: CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) Affected investors: Purchasers or acquirers of CoreWeave, Inc. securities

Purchasers or acquirers of CoreWeave, Inc. securities Class Period: March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025

March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025 Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions (as alleged)

Material misstatements and/or omissions (as alleged) Relief sought: Recovery of investment losses under the federal securities laws

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CoreWeave had overstated the company’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (2) CoreWeave materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for the company’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on CoreWeave’s revenue; (4) as a result, CoreWeave’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

If you suffered CoreWeave losses, contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) at:

https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/coreweave-inc?utm_source=Globe&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

CoreWeave investors may, no later than March 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages CoreWeave investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.