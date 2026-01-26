Coal Bed Methane Industry Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Bed Methane Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Coal Bed Methane Market is projected to expand from USD 15.69 Billion in 2025 to USD 23.43 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%

Coal Bed Methane (CBM), an unconventional natural gas, is extracted from coal seams by depressurizing the reservoir to release methane adsorbed in the solid coal matrix. The market is primarily propelled by the increasing global demand for energy security and a strategic pivot toward cleaner fossil fuels to support the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Furthermore, strict government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions are encouraging the capture and utilization of methane from coal mining operations, effectively turning a safety hazard and environmental liability into a profitable energy resource.

Despite these drivers, the market faces significant challenges due to the high capital and operational costs involved in the complex extraction process, particularly regarding the management of massive volumes of produced water. These technical hurdles often delay project development and reduce profitability in geologically difficult areas. However, production capabilities continue to scale in major markets; according to the Shanxi Provincial Statistics Bureau, the province achieved a record coal bed methane output of 13.4 billion cubic meters in 2024, an 18.9 percent annual increase, highlighting the industry's resilience despite inherent technical difficulties.

Market Drivers

A primary force driving the Global Coal Bed Methane Market is the strategic focus on bolstering national energy security and reducing reliance on imports. To mitigate the volatility of international energy prices and ensure reliable domestic fuel sources, nations are increasingly leveraging indigenous coal seams for natural gas production, particularly in countries with substantial coal reserves where CBM is being integrated into the national energy mix. This critical role is underscored by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, India, in the 'India's Hydrocarbon Outlook Report - 2023-2024', which envisages the share of CBM in domestic natural gas production rising from 2 percent to 7 percent by 2030.

Market growth is further accelerated by favorable government policies and tax incentives designed to attract essential capital to this capital-intensive sector. Recognizing the technical challenges and high initial costs, regulatory bodies are implementing fiscal benefits, such as pricing freedom and investment allowances, to stimulate exploration and production. This supportive environment has encouraged significant private sector participation; for instance, The Economic Times reported in August 2024 that Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to boost output. Similarly, reflecting the operational scale driven by such incentives, Santos Limited's '2024 Second Quarter Report' noted the drilling of 122 wells across its GLNG acreage in the first half of the year to support continuous production.

Market Challenges

The expansion of the Global Coal Bed Methane Market is severely restricted by the high capital and operational costs inherent to the extraction process, specifically the burdensome task of managing produced water. Extracting methane requires the continuous removal of large volumes of groundwater to depressurize coal seams, demanding extensive infrastructure for water treatment, storage, and regulatory compliance. These substantial upfront and ongoing expenses erode profit margins, often making CBM projects less competitive compared to conventional natural gas reserves and rendering projects in complex geological plays economically unfeasible.

This financial strain has directly led to a contraction of investment and development activities in key producing regions. According to the Queensland Resources Council, in 2024, the percentage of resources companies planning to expand their operations dropped significantly to 17 percent, down from 35 percent in the preceding year. This sharp decline serves as clear evidence that rising operating costs are deterring companies from committing to new projects, thereby slowing the overall growth momentum of the market.

Market Trends

The market is being revolutionized by the deployment of advanced stimulation technologies, particularly for deep and low-permeability coal seams, which are unlocking previously inaccessible reserves. Operators are increasingly utilizing techniques like hydraulic cavitating assisted fracturing to economically extract methane from deep coal-measure gas fields that require higher pressure and precision than shallow seams. This technological shift is evident in major production centers; according to China.org.cn in February 2025, PetroChina's Daji gas field, the country's first deep coal-measure gas project, saw its 2024 output surge to 1.69 billion cubic meters, marking a 79.2 percent year-on-year increase.

A significant shift towards converting extracted coal bed methane into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is also reshaping the industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where large-scale infrastructure is being expanded to monetize reserves for export. This trend drives substantial investment in upstream drilling and gathering networks designed to feed gas into major liquefaction terminals, linking local CBM production directly to global energy markets. According to Arrow Energy in August 2024, the company announced the Surat Gas Project North expansion, which involves the construction of up to 450 new gas production wells to supply natural gas to the Shell-operated QCLNG liquefaction facility.

Key Players Profiled in the Coal Bed Methane Market:

Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

BP PLC

Essar Group

Halliburton Company

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Santos Limited

The ConocoPhillips Company

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Coal Bed Methane Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Coal Bed Methane Market, by Type:

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Coal Bed Methane Market, by Technology:

Horizontal Drilling

Hydraulic Fracturing

CO2 Sequestration

Coal Bed Methane Market, by Material Type:

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Coal Bed Methane Market, by Application:

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Coal Bed Methane Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

