Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2031

The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is projected to expand from USD 5.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.47 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 4.35%

An electric toothbrush is an advanced oral hygiene device that employs a motor to generate rapid automatic bristle movements, such as sonic vibration or oscillation, for effective plaque removal. The primary factors driving market growth include the increasing global prevalence of oral ailments like periodontal disease and a heightened public focus on preventative dental care. Additionally, consistent recommendations from dental professionals regarding the superior cleaning capabilities of these devices compared to manual variants actively support their adoption, acting as a fundamental demand generator distinct from technological product trends.

Despite this expansion, the market encounters a significant challenge related to the high initial acquisition cost of the devices and the recurring expense of replacement brush heads, which restricts accessibility for price-sensitive consumer segments. To illustrate current market penetration, the Oral Health Foundation reported that in 2024, approximately 67% of the adult population in the United Kingdom utilized an electric toothbrush. This figure reflects a substantial consumer shift toward powered oral care solutions, persisting even amidst economic constraints that might otherwise impede broader market saturation.

Market Drivers

The integration of Artificial Intelligence: and smart connectivity features is fundamentally reshaping value propositions within the sector. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding pressure sensors and Bluetooth capabilities to offer real-time feedback, transforming the daily routine into a guided health activity. This technological upscaling drives a "premiumization" trend, encouraging consumers to invest in higher-margin devices for perceived superior health outcomes, thereby increasing the average unit price in mature markets. Evidence of this value shift is visible in recent financial performance; according to Procter & Gamble's '2024 Annual Report' from August 2024, the Oral Care segment posted high single-digit organic sales growth for the fiscal year, a result specifically fueled by a favorable mix of premium product innovations in key markets like North America and Europe.

Simultaneously, expanding middle-class disposable income in emerging economies is broadening the consumer base beyond traditional Western strongholds. As economic stability improves in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Africa, consumers are transitioning from manual to electric variants, driven by greater affordability and heightened health literacy.

This geographic diversification acts as a crucial volume engine, balancing saturation in developed regions. Validating this regional surge, Colgate-Palmolive's 'Q3 2024 Earnings' release in October 2024 reported that organic sales in the Africa/Eurasia division advanced 10.8% year-over-year, supported significantly by pricing and volume gains in the oral care category. Furthermore, Royal Philips' 'Fourth Quarter and Annual Results 2023' from January 2024 noted that the Personal Health business delivered a 3% comparable sales increase for the full year, underscoring resilient global demand.

Market Challenges

The high initial acquisition cost of electric toothbrushes, coupled with the recurring expense of replacement heads, presents a substantial economic barrier that significantly impedes broader market expansion. While consumer awareness regarding the benefits of powered oral care is high, the price premium attached to these devices often classifies them as discretionary luxury items rather than essential healthcare tools. This financial burden forces price-sensitive demographics to retain or revert to manual alternatives, effectively restricting the total addressable market to individuals with higher disposable incomes and limiting volume growth in mass-market segments.

Consequently, the cumulative cost of ownership creates a direct obstacle to adoption, particularly for households managing tight budgets. This pricing structure prevents the industry from fully capitalizing on the demand generated by dental professionals. To demonstrate the severity of this economic constraint, the Oral Health Foundation reported in 2025 that almost half of parents in the United Kingdom agreed that children's oral care products had become unaffordable. Such data highlights that despite the functional superiority of electric toothbrushes, affordability remains a critical friction point that hampers the transition from manual brushing for a significant portion of the population.

Market Trends

The transition toward sustainable and biodegradable materials is actively redefining manufacturing standards as the industry addresses the environmental impact of disposable oral care products. Market leaders are increasingly moving away from virgin plastics, opting for recycled polymers and bio-based composites for both handles and replaceable brush heads to facilitate circular economy principles.

This shift extends beyond packaging to the device architecture itself, with a growing emphasis on modular designs that allow for refurbishment and component recycling, thereby extending the product lifecycle. The scale of this industrial pivot is evident in recent corporate disclosures; according to Royal Philips' 'Annual Report 2024' from February 2025, circular revenues - generated from products designed for reuse, refurbishment, and recycling - now account for 24% of total sales, underscoring the significant commercial integration of eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Simultaneously, the adoption of Direct-to-Consumer subscription business models is altering the traditional retail distribution landscape by establishing direct, recurring relationships with end-users. This model addresses the consumer friction associated with manual replacement purchases, ensuring consistent brush head replenishment while stabilizing revenue streams for manufacturers through high-retention loyalty programs.

By leveraging digital platforms, companies can offer personalized bundle options and automated delivery schedules, effectively bypassing brick-and-mortar constraints to capture a larger share of the customer's lifetime value. Validating this strategic channel shift, Procter & Gamble's '2025 Annual Report' from August 2025 highlighted that e-commerce sales increased 12%, now representing 19% of the Company's total sales, highlighting the growing reliance on digital ecosystems and subscription-based offerings for daily care routines.

