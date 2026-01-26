Onspire Health Marketing Appoints Hearing Industry Veteran Tucker Worster as Chief Hearing Officer

Kansas City, MO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onspire Health Marketing, a leading growth partner for specialty healthcare practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations, today announced the promotion of Tucker Worster to the role of Chief Hearing Officer. This newly established executive position is focused exclusively on advancing the success of hearing healthcare practices.

Worster brings more than 20 years of experience in the hearing industry, with a career spanning clinical operations, practice growth, and strategic leadership. In his new role, he will serve as the primary advocate for hearing practices within Onspire, helping to guide strategy, shape solutions, and ensure the company’s hearing business remains grounded in the realities of care delivery and practice ownership.

“The hearing industry is at an inflection point,” said Worster. “Practice owners are navigating market consolidation, shifting consumer expectations, and rapid technology change. Growth strategies need to strengthen visibility and trust. My role is to help ensure that happens.”

The creation of the Chief Hearing Officer role reflects Onspire’s belief that specialty healthcare marketing requires deep vertical expertise, not one-size-fits-all solutions. Worster will work closely with Onspire’s product, marketing, and client success teams to align growth strategies with the unique challenges facing hearing practices today.

“Tucker has spent decades inside the hearing profession, so he understands what it takes to build trust with patients, lead teams, and grow sustainably,” said Jeff Provost, Chief Operating Officer at Onspire Health Marketing. “This role ensures our hearing clients benefit from leadership that truly understands their world.”

In addition to shaping hearing-specific strategies and solutions, Worster will contribute to industry education, thought leadership, and collaboration with hearing organizations. His work will focus on helping independent practices strengthen market presence, enhance patient engagement, and grow sustainably while maintaining the trust and professionalism that define hearing care.

Worster has been part of Onspire’s hearing business since the Hearworks acquisition in February of 2024, playing a key role in supporting hearing practices across the country. His appointment as Chief Hearing Officer formalizes the leadership and guidance he has long provided to Onspire’s hearing healthcare clients.

About Onspire Health Marketing

