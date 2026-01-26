Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market is projected to expand from USD 2.86 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.33 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.16%

Therapeutics within this sector, including erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, iron supplements, and red blood cell transfusions, serve to correct low hemoglobin levels caused by myelosuppressive cancer treatments. The primary driver of this market trajectory is the increasing global prevalence of oncological conditions that necessitate aggressive cytotoxic protocols, which typically deplete red blood cell counts. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 2,041,910 new cancer cases were projected to occur in the United States in 2025, indicating a growing patient population that requires consistent anemia management.

However, the industry faces significant hurdles related to the safety profiles of current pharmaceutical treatments. Regulatory bodies have imposed strict guidelines and black box warnings on erythropoiesis-stimulating agents due to heightened risks of cardiovascular events and potential tumor progression, limiting their unrestricted use. These safety concerns compel healthcare professionals to adopt conservative dosing strategies and frequently search for alternative management methods, which ultimately constrains the global market's overall revenue potential.

Market Drivers:

The rising global incidence of cancer acts as a major catalyst for the chemotherapy-induced anemia market, as increasing malignancies lead to greater utilization of myelosuppressive therapies. This growing patient base demands ongoing supportive care interventions, such as erythropoiesis-stimulating agents and iron replacement therapies, to stabilize hemoglobin levels and ensure adherence to treatment schedules. According to a February 2024 press release by the International Agency for Research on Cancer titled 'Global cancer burden growing,' new cancer cases are predicted to exceed 35 million by 2050, representing a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. Such demographic shifts necessitate scalable anemia management protocols to support aggressive cytotoxic regimens, driving volume growth for therapeutic manufacturers.

Concurrently, a strong pipeline of therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action is propelling the sector forward by offering treatments that lower transfusion dependence and mitigate the safety risks of older options. Developers are commercializing agents that target specific bone marrow failure pathways, diversifying management strategies beyond standard erythropoietin production. For example, Geron Corporation announced in June 2024 that the FDA approved imetelstat for treating transfusion-dependent anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. This ongoing innovation fosters broader market reach, as reflected in Sandoz's 2024 report, which noted a 29% constant currency growth in biosimilars net sales during the first half of the year, highlighting the expanding commercial footprint of supportive oncology therapeutics.

Market Challenges:

Significant safety concerns regarding erythropoiesis-stimulating agents represent a critical obstacle to the expansion of the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market. Regulatory agencies have enforced strict black box warnings that emphasize increased risks of severe cardiovascular events and potential tumor progression linked to these drugs. These safety issues force healthcare providers to exercise extreme caution in prescribing, often restricting treatment to only the most severe cases or opting for observation over pharmaceutical intervention. Such regulatory stringency impedes market growth by artificially reducing prescription volumes and limiting the eligible addressable patient population.

As a result, this cautious clinical approach leads to substantial under-treatment, preventing the market from addressing the full extent of patient demand. Recent clinical data confirms a discrepancy between disease prevalence and therapeutic use. An analysis by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network in 2024 involving patients with solid tumors indicated that while 44% experienced anemia within six months of diagnosis, fewer than 40% of those affected received any form of directed treatment. These low intervention rates illustrate how safety-driven barriers actively restrict therapeutic utilization and curb the sector's overall revenue potential.

Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agents is fundamentally transforming the market landscape as healthcare providers balance financial sustainability with clinical outcomes. The expiration of patents for originator biologics has triggered a shift, with payers and institutions mandating the use of value-based biosimilars for chemotherapy-induced anemia management. This transition is driven by the necessity to mitigate the high economic burden of supportive oncology care, resulting in aggressive formulary adjustments favoring these lower-cost alternatives. According to Amgen's financial results released in February 2025, sales of established products like Epogen and Aranesp fell by 19% for the full year 2024, largely due to volume declines and lower prices caused by intense biosimilar competition.

Simultaneously, there is a growing preference for intravenous iron therapies, utilized either alone or in combination with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, to improve hemoglobin response and lower safety risks. Clinical protocols are increasingly incorporating intravenous iron to rapidly optimize iron stores, addressing functional iron deficiency in cancer patients and reducing reliance on red blood cell transfusions. This strategy enables practitioners to reduce the dosage of stimulating agents, thereby minimizing cardiovascular risks while maintaining efficacy. As noted in CSL Limited's 2024 Annual Report published in August 2024, the intravenous iron market is set for continued volume growth, as approximately 85% of eligible patients do not currently receive this treatment, indicating a major untapped opportunity for therapeutic expansion.

