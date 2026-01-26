Hair Color Spray Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Color Spray Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Hair Color Spray Market is projected to expand from USD 2.69 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.01 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.88%.

The market is primarily propelled by increasing demand for convenient home grooming options among aging demographics needing frequent root touch-ups, alongside a growing interest in temporary stylistic experimentation among younger consumers. This segment benefits from the general resilience of the personal care industry, which maintains steady spending levels. For instance, the German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association reported that the hair care product category experienced significant growth of 6.0 percent in 2024, illustrating the robust consumer demand supporting specialized styling segments like temporary colorants.

Despite these favorable drivers, the market encounters significant obstacles related to formulation effectiveness and user experience. A major barrier to wider market growth is the persistence of product performance issues, including textural stiffness, sticky residues, and the potential for pigment transfer to skin or clothing. These practical and tactile shortcomings often discourage consumers from repeat use and prevent the product from evolving from an occasional novelty into a daily grooming essential.

Market Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for instant grey coverage serves as a primary catalyst for the Global Hair Color Spray Market, anchored fundamentally in shifting demographic structures. As populations age, the frequency of root touch-ups increases, driving the need for convenient, at-home concealers that span the interval between salon visits. This demand is substantiated by an expanding elderly consumer base; the U.S. Census Bureau reported in June 2025 that the United States population aged 65 and older grew by 3.1% year-over-year, totaling 61.2 million.

This demographic shift directly expands the addressable market for temporary root sprays offering rapid and precise pigment deposition. The sector's broader relevance is reflected in the industry's overall health; Cosmetics Europe noted in June 2025 that the European hair care retail sector achieved robust growth of 5.6% in 2024, confirming the sustained economic vitality that supports niche functional products such as root concealers.

Simultaneously, the rising popularity of experimental hair colors among Millennial and Gen Z demographics acts as a second crucial driver, significantly fueled by the growing influence of social media. Temporary sprays enable younger consumers to participate in viral aesthetic trends without the commitment or potential damage linked to permanent dyes.

This consumer behavior is characterized by rapid adoption cycles propelled by digital platforms, where specific hues achieve fleeting but intense popularity. For example, NewBeauty reported in March 2025 that consumer interest in the viral "milk tea hair" trend surged by 42.2% compared to the prior year. This volatility in preferences highlights the unique value of wash-out color sprays, which serve as essential tools for cost-effective, risk-free stylistic experimentation in an image-conscious digital age.

Market Challenges

The primary impediment to the sustained expansion of the Global Hair Color Spray Market is the inadequacy of formulation efficacy and the consequent substandard user experience. Although consumer interest in temporary styling remains high, the widespread occurrence of tactile issues - specifically textural stiffness and sticky residue - severely limits application frequency.

When products compromise the natural feel of hair or create a risk of pigment transferring to clothing, consumers are unlikely to integrate them into their regular grooming regimens. This dissatisfaction effectively restricts these sprays to the status of occasional novelty purchases rather than becoming staple daily essentials, thereby capping the market's volume potential.

This disconnect between consumer expectation and product performance directly impedes financial momentum, causing the styling sector to lag behind other personal care segments that have successfully innovated for comfort. This pattern of comparative underperformance is evident in recent industry data. T

he Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association reported that in 2024, the hair care sector expanded by only 4.6 percent, marking it as one of the slowest-growing categories within the wider beauty and toiletries landscape. This stagnation emphasizes how functional limitations, such as those enduring in temporary colorant formulations, act as a tangible drag on the industry's ability to capitalize on consumer demand.

Market Trends

A significant trend reshaping the Global Hair Color Spray Market is the decisive shift toward clean label and ammonia-free formulations, driven by heightened consumer awareness regarding scalp health and ingredient safety. Manufacturers are increasingly reformulating temporary sprays to exclude harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and ammonia, replacing them with natural alternatives that offer conditioning benefits without compromising pigment vibrancy.

This movement toward the 'skinification' of hair care has established ingredient transparency as a critical competitive differentiator, as users seek products that prevent irritation and long-term damage during frequent application. The commercial viability of this shift is reflected in recent corporate performance; L'Oreal's '2024 Annual Report', released in February 2025, noted that their Consumer Products Division achieved 5.4 percent sales growth, significantly buoyed by the successful global rollout of premium, natural-origin hair color innovations.

Concurrently, the market is undergoing a rapid transition toward eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, fundamentally altering production standards for aerosolized beauty products. As environmental scrutiny regarding single-use plastics and non-recyclable propellants intensifies, brands are actively migrating toward aluminum canisters crafted from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and implementing compressed air technologies to reduce carbon footprints.

This operational pivot not only aligns with regulatory pressures but also caters to the growing demographic of eco-conscious consumers who prioritize circular economy principles in their purchasing decisions. Validating this industry-wide commitment, Henkel's 'Annual Report 2024', published in March 2025, revealed that the company increased the share of recycled plastic in its consumer goods packaging to 25 percent and achieved a recyclability rate of 89 percent, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the sector.

