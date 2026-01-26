Last Mile Logistics Software Market to Double by 2032 with AI and Sustainability at the Core

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Logistics Software Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an era of accelerating e-commerce and consumer expectations, the role of last mile logistics software has become critical in the logistics sector. This market research report charts the significant growth trajectory of the Last Mile Logistics Software Market and underscores the strategic imperatives that drive this expansion. With an eye on the forecast horizons, the report reveals how industry leaders are leveraging technology to master increased delivery complexities and customer expectations while managing costs effectively.

Market Snapshot: Last Mile Logistics Software Market Growth

The Last Mile Logistics Software Market is witnessing robust growth, increasing from USD 44.45 billion in 2025 to USD 49.04 billion in 2026, with projections to reach USD 96.58 billion by 2032. A CAGR of 11.72% is attributed to escalating delivery network intricacies, technological advancements, and rising compliance demands. The growth rates suggest a strong sectoral focus on delivering reliable customer experiences and ensuring efficient resource use in fulfillment strategies.

Scope & Segmentation

Component: Core platforms offer features like orchestration, dispatch, routing, and proof of delivery, complemented by integrated services for deployment, training, and operational support.

Core platforms offer features like orchestration, dispatch, routing, and proof of delivery, complemented by integrated services for deployment, training, and operational support. Deployment Mode: While cloud solutions provide agility and seamless integration, on-premises systems cater to data residency and compatibility needs.

While cloud solutions provide agility and seamless integration, on-premises systems cater to data residency and compatibility needs. Organization Size: Large enterprises emphasize governance and scalable workflows, whereas small and mid-sized firms prioritize implementation speed and cost reduction.

Large enterprises emphasize governance and scalable workflows, whereas small and mid-sized firms prioritize implementation speed and cost reduction. End User: Retailers focus on brand engagement, logistics firms on service and coordination, carriers on flexible configurations, and third-party logistics on billing and controls.

Retailers focus on brand engagement, logistics firms on service and coordination, carriers on flexible configurations, and third-party logistics on billing and controls. Application: Platforms for same-day and on-demand services enhance dispatch and exception handling; B2B solutions focus on scheduling and compliance.

Platforms for same-day and on-demand services enhance dispatch and exception handling; B2B solutions focus on scheduling and compliance. Industry Vertical: Requirements range from advanced controls in grocery logistics to data privacy in healthcare, with manufacturing and field services needing efficient scheduling and visibility.

Requirements range from advanced controls in grocery logistics to data privacy in healthcare, with manufacturing and field services needing efficient scheduling and visibility. Region: Market dynamics vary, from supply chain integration in the Americas to emission compliance in Europe, necessitating tailored approaches for each region's challenges and opportunities.

Market dynamics vary, from supply chain integration in the Americas to emission compliance in Europe, necessitating tailored approaches for each region's challenges and opportunities. Technology: Technologies like AI, hybrid fleet management, and real-time analytics enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Last mile logistics software centralizes order management, routing, dispatch, and communication, forming a comprehensive operational framework.

AI and machine learning facilitate efficient resource allocation and predictive delivery management, optimizing scheduling under actual conditions.

Hybrid fleet strategies and multi-carrier integrations are becoming industry standards, focusing on sustainability and service consistency.

Sustainability and regulatory adherence drive new software features, supporting emissions tracking and improved logistical controls.

The diversity of regional logistics challenges demands customized software solutions for scalable and reliable delivery outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $49.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $96.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1. Autonomous Vehicles

8.1.1. Delivery Robots

8.1.2. Self Driving Vehicles

8.2. Bicycle Delivery

8.2.1. Electric Bike

8.2.2. Non Electric Bike

8.3. Drone Delivery

8.3.1. Fixed Wing Drones

8.3.2. Multi Rotor Drones

8.4. Motor Transportation

8.4.1. Trucks

8.4.2. Vans



9. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Organization Size

9.1. Large Enterprises

9.1.1. Multi National

9.1.2. National

9.2. Smes

9.2.1. Medium Sized Enterprises

9.2.2. Micro Enterprises

9.2.3. Small Sized Enterprises



10. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Application

10.1. Fleet Management

10.1.1. Driver Performance Management

10.1.2. Fuel Efficiency Management

10.1.3. Vehicle Tracking

10.2. Order Management

10.2.1. Inventory Management

10.2.2. Order Processing

10.3. Proof Of Delivery

10.3.1. Biometric Pod

10.3.2. Electronic Pod

10.4. Real Time Tracking

10.4.1. Gps Tracking

10.4.2. Telemetry Tracking

10.5. Route Optimization

10.5.1. Dynamic Routing

10.5.2. Static Routing



11. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by End User Industry

11.1. Food And Beverage

11.2. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

11.3. Manufacturing

11.4. Retail E Commerce



12. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Deployment Mode

12.1. Cloud

12.1.1. Hybrid Cloud

12.1.2. Private Cloud

12.1.3. Public Cloud

12.2. On Premises

12.2.1. Hosted Private Server

12.2.2. In House



13. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Last Mile Logistics Software Market



17. China Last Mile Logistics Software Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

18.6. Bringg Ltd.

18.7. Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

18.8. FarEye, Inc.

18.9. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

18.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc.

18.11. Onfleet, Inc.

18.12. Oracle Corporation

18.13. project44, Inc.

18.14. Routific Inc.

18.15. SAP SE

18.16. Verizon Connect, Inc.



