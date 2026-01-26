Last Mile Logistics Software Market to Double by 2032 with AI and Sustainability at the Core

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Logistics Software Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In an era of accelerating e-commerce and consumer expectations, the role of last mile logistics software has become critical in the logistics sector. This market research report charts the significant growth trajectory of the Last Mile Logistics Software Market and underscores the strategic imperatives that drive this expansion. With an eye on the forecast horizons, the report reveals how industry leaders are leveraging technology to master increased delivery complexities and customer expectations while managing costs effectively.
Market Snapshot: Last Mile Logistics Software Market Growth
The Last Mile Logistics Software Market is witnessing robust growth, increasing from USD 44.45 billion in 2025 to USD 49.04 billion in 2026, with projections to reach USD 96.58 billion by 2032. A CAGR of 11.72% is attributed to escalating delivery network intricacies, technological advancements, and rising compliance demands. The growth rates suggest a strong sectoral focus on delivering reliable customer experiences and ensuring efficient resource use in fulfillment strategies.
Scope & Segmentation
- Component: Core platforms offer features like orchestration, dispatch, routing, and proof of delivery, complemented by integrated services for deployment, training, and operational support.
- Deployment Mode: While cloud solutions provide agility and seamless integration, on-premises systems cater to data residency and compatibility needs.
- Organization Size: Large enterprises emphasize governance and scalable workflows, whereas small and mid-sized firms prioritize implementation speed and cost reduction.
- End User: Retailers focus on brand engagement, logistics firms on service and coordination, carriers on flexible configurations, and third-party logistics on billing and controls.
- Application: Platforms for same-day and on-demand services enhance dispatch and exception handling; B2B solutions focus on scheduling and compliance.
- Industry Vertical: Requirements range from advanced controls in grocery logistics to data privacy in healthcare, with manufacturing and field services needing efficient scheduling and visibility.
- Region: Market dynamics vary, from supply chain integration in the Americas to emission compliance in Europe, necessitating tailored approaches for each region's challenges and opportunities.
- Technology: Technologies like AI, hybrid fleet management, and real-time analytics enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Last mile logistics software centralizes order management, routing, dispatch, and communication, forming a comprehensive operational framework.
- AI and machine learning facilitate efficient resource allocation and predictive delivery management, optimizing scheduling under actual conditions.
- Hybrid fleet strategies and multi-carrier integrations are becoming industry standards, focusing on sustainability and service consistency.
- Sustainability and regulatory adherence drive new software features, supporting emissions tracking and improved logistical controls.
- The diversity of regional logistics challenges demands customized software solutions for scalable and reliable delivery outcomes.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$49.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$96.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Delivery Mode
8.1. Autonomous Vehicles
8.1.1. Delivery Robots
8.1.2. Self Driving Vehicles
8.2. Bicycle Delivery
8.2.1. Electric Bike
8.2.2. Non Electric Bike
8.3. Drone Delivery
8.3.1. Fixed Wing Drones
8.3.2. Multi Rotor Drones
8.4. Motor Transportation
8.4.1. Trucks
8.4.2. Vans
9. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Organization Size
9.1. Large Enterprises
9.1.1. Multi National
9.1.2. National
9.2. Smes
9.2.1. Medium Sized Enterprises
9.2.2. Micro Enterprises
9.2.3. Small Sized Enterprises
10. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Application
10.1. Fleet Management
10.1.1. Driver Performance Management
10.1.2. Fuel Efficiency Management
10.1.3. Vehicle Tracking
10.2. Order Management
10.2.1. Inventory Management
10.2.2. Order Processing
10.3. Proof Of Delivery
10.3.1. Biometric Pod
10.3.2. Electronic Pod
10.4. Real Time Tracking
10.4.1. Gps Tracking
10.4.2. Telemetry Tracking
10.5. Route Optimization
10.5.1. Dynamic Routing
10.5.2. Static Routing
11. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by End User Industry
11.1. Food And Beverage
11.2. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
11.3. Manufacturing
11.4. Retail E Commerce
12. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Deployment Mode
12.1. Cloud
12.1.1. Hybrid Cloud
12.1.2. Private Cloud
12.1.3. Public Cloud
12.2. On Premises
12.2.1. Hosted Private Server
12.2.2. In House
13. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Last Mile Logistics Software Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Last Mile Logistics Software Market
17. China Last Mile Logistics Software Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
18.6. Bringg Ltd.
18.7. Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
18.8. FarEye, Inc.
18.9. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
18.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
18.11. Onfleet, Inc.
18.12. Oracle Corporation
18.13. project44, Inc.
18.14. Routific Inc.
18.15. SAP SE
18.16. Verizon Connect, Inc.
