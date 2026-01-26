Snapt Beverages and UFC Champion Rose Namajunas Launch Nama Water — A Premium Hydrogen-Infused Functional Water Built for Recovery and Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) subsidiary Snapt Beverages, a beverage innovation and manufacturing company focused on building next-generation consumer brands, today announced the official launch of Nama Water, a premium functional water brand created in partnership with UFC Champion Rose Namajunas. Nama Water is a hydrogen-infused water enhanced with colloidal metals, developed for consumers focused on recovery, performance, and daily hydration.

Nama Water officially debuted at UFC 324, introducing a new hydration brand built with elite athletic credibility and a team designed to execute at scale.

“Nama Water is built to win,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Snapt Beverages. “Snapt is the majority equity holder, and we’ve built this brand with real infrastructure behind it—product development, manufacturing, inventory, and retail execution. Pair that with Rose’s authenticity, audience, and connections, and you have a powerhouse team with the ability to scale fast.”

A Performance-First Water Brand

Nama Water enters the market as consumers demand more than basic hydration. The brand was built with a focus on function, quality, and consistency, delivering a premium hydration experience aligned with high-output lifestyles—from athletes and fitness communities to everyday consumers who take wellness seriously.

Built With Rose. Powered by Snapt.

Nama Water is backed by a team that combines real influence with real execution. With Snapt Beverages as the majority equity holder, the brand is supported by in-house capabilities designed to take products from concept to retail—built on manufacturing, brand development, and rollout experience.

Rose Namajunas brings championship credibility and a global following, with millions of fans across digital platforms and strong engagement driven by her disciplined lifestyle, mindset, and authenticity.

“Hydration and recovery are everything to me—it’s part of my everyday routine,” said Rose Namajunas. “The motivation behind Nama Water was simple: I wanted something I truly trust and actually use every day. I trusted the process Snapt has to bring this brand to life—the way they built it, the attention to quality, and the intention behind every detail. This isn’t just a brand to me—it reflects how I live, how I train, and what I stand for.”

As part of the partnership, SuckerPunch Entertainment holds equity in Nama Water, bringing additional reach and activation power through one of the most recognized athlete management groups in combat sports. SuckerPunch represents a roster of over 100 professional fighters across world-class promotions including the UFC and Bellator, giving Nama Water access to an extended network of athletes and performance communities aligned with the brand’s mission.

Debuted at UFC 324

Nama Water’s debut at UFC 324 introduced the product alongside one of the most recognized athletes in combat sports. The launch placed Nama Water at the center of performance culture and modern hydration.

Retail Expansion: 100+ Stores in Early Q2 2026

Following its UFC 324 debut, Nama Water is now scheduled to enter 100+ retail stores in a regional rollout early Q2 2026, with additional doors already in motion. The rollout will be supported through athlete-led content, activations, and community-driven momentum.

About Nama Water

Nama Water is a premium hydrogen-infused functional water enhanced with colloidal metals, created for recovery, performance, and daily hydration. Developed in partnership with UFC Champion Rose Namajunas and powered by Snapt Beverages, Nama Water is built for individuals who demand more from their bodies—and what they put into them.

About Snapt Beverages

Snapt Beverages is a beverage innovation and manufacturing company focused on building and scaling next-generation consumer brands. Snapt supports product development, formulation, branding, manufacturing, and retail execution—bringing premium beverage products to market with speed and consistency.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

