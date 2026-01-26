Navicore Clients Report a Clear, Straightforward Start to Debt Management

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a nonprofit credit counseling organization, announced today that 90% of clients report the process of enrolling in a Navicore Debt Management Plan (DMP) as “straightforward.” The feedback highlights the importance of accessible, easy-to-understand support as households continue to navigate financial pressure from elevated balances and borrowing costs. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Household Debt and Credit report, U.S. credit card balances reached approximately $1.23 trillion in Q3 2025.

“Clients often reach out when rising balances and interest rates make their financial situation feel overwhelming,” said Isis Malagrino, Vice President of Customer Experience at Navicore Solutions. “Knowing that clients find our enrollment process clear and manageable is meaningful. A straightforward start can help reduce stress and make it easier for individuals to engage in the counseling and support they need.”

What a Debt Management Plan is, and why it can help

A DMP is a structured repayment program offered through nonprofit credit counseling agencies. In many cases, the credit counseling agency works with participating creditors to help make repayment more manageable, often by lowering interest rates, reducing certain fees, and consolidating multiple payments into one monthly payment.

Research and consumer guidance sources commonly describe DMPs as a way to make debt repayment more sustainable by simplifying multiple debt payments and improving the likelihood of successful repayment through negotiated concessions like rate reductions or fee waivers (when available).

“Easy to start” supports “easier to finish”

Navicore’s internal client feedback indicates that the enrollment experience is clear, supportive, and manageable, especially for clients who feel overwhelmed by juggling multiple accounts.

“An easy start isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s an important early win,” added Malagrino. “A DMP provides structure: one payment, one plan, and a clear timeline. When paired with personalized counseling and a budget that works in real life, it can shape both the next few years and a client’s long-term financial stability.”

Navicore encourages consumers to begin with a confidential review of their full financial picture. A DMP is not the right solution for everyone, and reputable nonprofit counselors can help consumers understand options, including the differences between credit counseling, debt management, and other forms of debt relief.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services, including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

