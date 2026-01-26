RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 19 to 23 January 2026

 Paris, 26 January 2026, 06:00pm
  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 19 to 23 January 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 19 and 23 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2026FR00132691231,33732.7819AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2026FR00132691232,11132.7636CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2026FR00132691231,25232.6773TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/01/2026FR001326912312,00032.7674XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2026FR00132691231,14933.3797AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2026FR00132691232,28133.4026CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2026FR00132691231,27033.4076TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974222/01/2026FR001326912312,00033.3910XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2026FR00132691231,30234.0457AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2026FR00132691232,31733.9709CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2026FR00132691231,08133.8652TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/01/2026FR001326912311,00033.9757XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL49,10033.3637 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 19 to 23 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

  

