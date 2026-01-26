RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 19 to 23 January 2026

Paris, 26 January 2026, 06:00pm



Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 19 to 23 January 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 19 and 23 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,337 32.7819 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2026 FR0013269123 2,111 32.7636 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,252 32.6773 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/01/2026 FR0013269123 12,000 32.7674 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,149 33.3797 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2026 FR0013269123 2,281 33.4026 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,270 33.4076 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/01/2026 FR0013269123 12,000 33.3910 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,302 34.0457 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2026 FR0013269123 2,317 33.9709 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2026 FR0013269123 1,081 33.8652 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/01/2026 FR0013269123 11,000 33.9757 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 49,100 33.3637

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 19 to 23 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

