RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 19 to 23 January 2026

Paris, 26 January 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 19 to 23 January 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 19 and 23 January 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,337
|32.7819
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|2,111
|32.7636
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,252
|32.6773
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|21/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|12,000
|32.7674
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,149
|33.3797
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|2,281
|33.4026
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,270
|33.4076
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|22/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|12,000
|33.3910
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,302
|34.0457
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|2,317
|33.9709
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,081
|33.8652
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/01/2026
|FR0013269123
|11,000
|33.9757
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|49,100
|33.3637
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 19 to 23 January 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
