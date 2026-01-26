Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges DeFi Technologies, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DeFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DEFT.

DeFi Technologies Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for DeFi Technologies;

(2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy;

(3) as a result of the foregoing issues, DeFi Technologies was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025;

(4) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results; and

(5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for DeFi Technologies Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DEFT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in DeFi Technologies you have until January 30, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to DeFi Technologies Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for DeFi Technologies Securities Class Action?

