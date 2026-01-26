Lumivitae Releases All-New LV.IQ Hydrogen Tablets

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI, FL - January 26, 2026 - -

Lumivitae celebrates the release of its LV.IQ Hydrogen Tablets, the next version of its successful LVQ+ tablets. LV.IQ replaces LVQ+ with a new formula designed to support hydration, cellular energy, and mental clarity through molecular hydrogen and supplementary nutrients.

This launch reflects Lumivitae's goal to create practical wellness tools that help people improve their biology and feel more energized, focused, and resilient in everyday life.

"With LV.IQ, we focused on how people actually live and perform every day," said Taryn Lee, CEO of Lumivitae. "The formula supports the nervous system at the foundation, combining molecular hydrogen with nutrients that help sustain calm energy and mental clarity. It's designed for real life, a simple daily ritual that helps the body function better without adding complexity."

To use LV.IQ, simply drop one tablet into a bottle or glass of water. As it dissolves, it produces visible bubbles of molecular hydrogen, turning ordinary water into an easy way to consume molecular hydrogen. Lumivitae describes this as a method to incorporate more living water into daily routines, particularly for those seeking a simple ritual they can take anywhere, whether at home, work, or while traveling.

The LV.IQ formula combines a large dose of molecular hydrogen with ingredients associated with longevity and metabolic support. These include nicotinamide riboside, a NAD precursor; magnesium sourced from the Dead Sea and then reduced to its elemental form; resveratrol; spermidine; vitamin C; and methylated vitamin B12. The company notes that NAD levels naturally drop with age, and supporting NAD production is one way many people try to maintain energy, cellular repair, and overall performance.

Molecular hydrogen is the smallest molecule in the universe. Researchers have studied its ability to move quickly through the body, including crossing the blood-brain barrier. Lumivitae highlights research on hydrogen's role in managing oxidative stress and supporting a healthy inflammatory response. The company's approach is to combine hydrogen with supportive nutrients so the tablet acts as a synergistic formula rather than a single-ingredient supplement.

According to initial ambassador demonstrations and feedback from users in the Lumivitae community, many people notice the effects quickly. Reported benefits include calm energy, reduced brain fog, improved focus, and better sleep. Some users report feeling a change within the first 90 seconds. Others have shared that LV.IQ has helped them start their mornings with greater mental clarity, occasionally allowing them to skip their usual morning coffee because they feel energized from the tablet.

Lumivitae markets LV.IQ as a tool for high-performing women and men, including those juggling demanding schedules, frequent travel, and high mental workloads. Ambassadors have also noted its importance for women experiencing menopause, especially when focus and short-term memory become more challenging. Individual results may vary, and Lumivitae states that the product is intended to support overall wellness as part of a healthy daily lifestyle.

LV.IQ is meant for daily use, starting with one tablet per day. Depending on individual goals and how someone feels, users may take up to three tablets daily. Lumivitae also encourages a hydration routine throughout the day, often combining a morning macro dose from LV.IQ with micro-dosing from its hydrogen bottle system at other times. The company recommends keeping these experiences separate rather than mixing them in the same water, so users can enjoy the distinct effect of the tablet and continue hydrogen micro-dosing during the day.

This release also expands availability in North America. Ambassadors announced that the tablets are now available in Canada. Lumivitae has set up localized operations in the U.S. with dedicated warehouses and manufacturing for the tablet line, allowing customers to purchase in U.S. dollars. The company has paired the launch with limited-time promotions through its ambassador network, including offers that bundle a complimentary pack of tablets with select device purchases.

For more information about LV.IQ Hydrogen Tablets, visit lumivitae.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Lumivitae for details

