Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management and Keoma partner to develop a fleet charging facility at Magna Park Lutterworth, UK, one of Europe’s largest logistics and distribution centres

LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management Inc. ("GSIM"), the direct investment infrastructure platform of Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX: GCG, GCG.A), today announced a new project to build, own, and operate a state-of-the-art transportation & logistics fleet electric charging facility located within Magna Park Lutterworth, in the United Kingdom, in partnership with Keoma Hubs (“Keoma”).

Recognized as one of Europe’s largest dedicated logistics and distribution parks, Magna Park Lutterworth is home to more than 13 million square feet of floor space across 50 buildings, occupied by a range of Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies with advanced sustainability credentials. This new facility is expected to provide critical infrastructure, including electric heavy goods vehicle (HGV) charging alongside on-site amenities, enabled by smart infrastructure to support the increased electrification of freight transport in the UK.

Magna Park is owned by an Ares Management fund and managed by Marq Logistics (“Marq”), a global leader in the development and operation of modern logistics facilities, formerly GLP Europe.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Solution for the Electric Fleet market

The partnership will feature high-capacity HGV chargers on-site and be among the largest in terms of HGV parking bays in the UK. Focusing on driver safety, integrated customer experience, and vehicle and cargo security, this site will be a TAPA 2-certified parking facility in the UK. The facility will be digitally enabled with Bosch Road Services (“Bosch”) booking systems to provide seamless operations and access control, as well as bk World's automated hospitality services. Designed as a platform, the facility will be scalable across UK and European parks under the strategic partnership structure, promoting decarbonization across freight transport while enhancing driver welfare.

Charging Capacity and Operations

Charging provision (Phase 1): 32 chargers delivering up to 400kw per charge point, serving 179 HGV bays

Charging format: MCS ready with pull-in bay design suitable for articulated vehicles

Program: operations planned to commence in September 2026

Grid and energy: 4.5mVA connection.





Partner Comments

Robert Mah, President & Managing Partner, Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management, said: "This partnership exemplifies GSIM's mission—to bring transformative smart solutions to global infrastructure. Our collaboration with Keoma, Marq, Bosch, and bk World delivers on our strategy of value-add through technology integration with critical infrastructure that the market requires.”

Tylor Hartwell, CEO, Keoma, added: "With our partners, we are delivering on our mission to be a leading provider of battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet charging and mobility solutions to support HGV operators to transition to electric power with speed, convenience and confidence – in tandem with modern amenities and safe working conditions."

Bruce Topley, Managing Director, Marq, commented: "Adding high-quality charging infrastructure at Magna Park Lutterworth supports our customers as they plan for the transition to electric freight. This partnership strengthens the park’s proposition as a leading logistics location, while helping operators adopt new vehicle technology with confidence."

About Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management

Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management Inc. (GSIM) is the direct investment infrastructure platform of Guardian Capital Group Limited. GSIM targets investments that enhance the efficiency of physical infrastructure with proven and commercial technology and processes. To learn more about GSIM, visit https://gsim.guardiancapital.com/.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2025, Guardian had C$166.6 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.3 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com. All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.

About Keoma

Keoma | Powering the Future of Freight

Keoma’s vision is to build the UK's leading network of BEV service hubs for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs)—combining secure overnight parking with high-performance electric charging to accelerate the transition to zero-emission logistics. Bridging the diesel era with the electric future by monetizing today’s parking demand while embedding ourselves into tomorrow’s charging routines.

About Bosch

Bosch Road Services is a comprehensive platform that enables seamless booking of secure truck parking spaces (Bosch Secure Truck Parking) and electric charging points (Bosch Truck Charging) across Europe. Designed specifically for dispatchers and truck drivers, it simplifies planning and ensures reliable rest and recharge stops. To support this ecosystem, Bosch Road Services provides truck parking and charging point operators with end-to-end solutions focused on digitalization and electrification, helping them modernize operations and meet the demands of future-oriented logistics.

Bosch Road Services is part of Bosch Service Solutions, a globally leading provider of connected services with more than 10,000 employees worldwide (as of May 2025). Since 1987, this Bosch business unit has been crafting innovative, customer- and user-centric service solutions, with a strong emphasis on the automotive and logistics industries. Available in 60 countries, these offerings embody Bosch’s guiding principle of “Invented for life,” striving to make everyday operations safer, more convenient, and more efficient. By intelligently integrating sensors, software, customer experience expertise, and intervention services, Bosch creates data-driven solutions that uphold the highest standards of security and quality—from targeted individual services to the seamless integration of complex global value chains.

About bk World

bk World is a pioneer in the field of unmanned lounge solutions for mobility hubs, including robotic technologies. The company, based in Germany, opened its first unmanned lounges at Tesla electric car charging parks back in 2022. In addition to planning and construction, bk World also offers support and caretaking services for the lounges and the entire area as a One-Stop-Solution. Following its successful launch in Germany, the company began expanding abroad in recent years, with charging station operators such as Tesla, Fastned, EON, MER, EnBW and Ionity now relying on bk World Services in Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the USA.

About Marq Logistics

Marq is a global leader in the development and operation of modern logistics facilities and manages a portfolio of approximately 2,000 properties totaling more than 600 million square feet. With a mission to deliver institutional-quality logistics facilities and a consistent, best-in-class experience to tenants around the world, Marq’s highly specialized and dedicated team provides a powerful combination of global scale with local experience. Learn more at eu.glp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Mah, President, Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management Inc.

Tel: +1-416-947-4033