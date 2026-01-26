Audiologists Explain How to Treat Smelly Ear Wax and What It May Signal

FORT WAYNE, IN, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT WAYNE, IN - January 26, 2026 - -

Audiologists are drawing attention to how smelly earwax, even without pain, can signal bacterial buildup or early infection, increasing awareness around preventive ear care and timely hearing evaluations.

Audiologists emphasize that smelly earwax is a common yet frequently overlooked concern, particularly when it occurs without pain or other clear indicators of infection. Many individuals seeking home remedies are unaware that changes in earwax smell, consistency, or volume can signal conditions inside the ear canal that require professional help.

Contributors at Ask An Audiologist note that smell or odor is often among the earliest changes patients mention, sometimes surfacing well before pain or hearing loss. In many situations, determining how to treat smelly ear wax begins with identifying impacted cerumen that has remained in the ear canal long enough to allow bacterial growth.

Dr. Kelly Knolhoff, an audiologist with Ask An Audiologist, explains that earwax should not have a strong or unpleasant odor under normal conditions. If it does, it typically shows changes occurring within the ear canal rather than issues related to external cleanliness.

Hearing specialists report that smelly earwax is often associated with excessive wax buildup, prolonged use of earbuds or hearing aids, or repeated exposure to moisture. These can disrupt the ear's natural wax formation process and create conditions that allow bacteria to thrive. As a result, odor may develop even when pain or drainage is not yet present.

When odor is paired with discharge, itching, swelling, or a feeling of pressure in the ear, audiologists say it often points to an active infection rather than a minor hygiene issue. In those cases, they warn that common self-cleaning habits, especially cotton swabs or liquid rinses, can make matters worse by driving wax deeper into the ear or irritating already sensitive tissue.

Because smell on its own often feels insignificant, many people put off getting their ears checked. Audiologists say that delay can allow wax buildup to affect hearing and make treatment more complicated if infection follows, which is why a professional ear exam is often the only reliable way to determine what level of care is actually needed.

Public awareness of ear health has increased alongside broader conversations about hearing loss prevention and safe listening habits. Industry data indicates that rising earbud and headphone use has contributed to higher rates of cerumen impaction, particularly among adults under 50. As a result, subtle signs like changes in odor are now receiving greater attention in broader conversations about hearing health.

Experts at Ask An Audiologist say that persistent odor is best evaluated by a professional rather than managed through self-treatment or home remedies. Finding out the cause allows care to be targeted appropriately, and in many cases, routine earwax removal is enough to eliminate the odor without medication.

As hearing care continues to place greater emphasis on prevention, audiologists note that changes in earwax appearance or smell should not be ignored. Early evaluation supports long-term ear health and helps reduce the risk of infection or hearing impairment.

Read the full educational guide: https://askanaudiologist.com/smelly-ear-wax/

